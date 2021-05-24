PHUKET XTRA - May 24 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Campaign to help shooting victim |:| Vaccine registration ’on hold’ to counter outsiders registering |:| Heavy weather warning |:| Dozens arrested at party |:| Thailand COVID update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 24 May 2021, 06:46PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Do those who have had their first dose and got appointments for their second have to do anything?...(Read More)
Why is Phuket groups not on Phuket registered/living vaccinating, and not the foreign Retirees who a...(Read More)
One can't make it up. Prizes for locals if they take the free supplied crap Sinovac vaccine. Not...(Read More)
The statement re 25,000 baht is for all monthly necessities, not just rent which seems reasonable...(Read More)
And of course not a single attendee observed the so-called-strict quarantine regulations. This is ex...(Read More)
Then you will need to do precisely 6 and 1/4 cartwheels through a flaming hoop whilst holding a raw ...(Read More)
Someone please tell the Thai authorities that to Westerners,"certified" means a trip to a ...(Read More)
Thank Stars, a Thai doctor who can actually read the abundant literature out there. Of note is even ...(Read More)
Kurt,Malaysia isn't in a complete lockdown ! Get your facts right.Read the article on BP a few d...(Read More)
...Much promising is waiting us. Malaysia is again in complete lock down. Phuket can forget that not...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.