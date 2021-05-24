The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vaccine registration to be temporarily suspended? Heavy weather warning || May 24

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vaccine registration to be temporarily suspended? Heavy weather warning || May 24

PHUKET XTRA - May 24 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Campaign to help shooting victim |:| Vaccine registration ’on hold’ to counter outsiders registering |:| Heavy weather warning |:| Dozens arrested at party |:| Thailand COVID update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 24 May 2021, 06:46PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket foreigners to get Sinovac
Phuket Must Win ’on hold’ to counter outsiders registering for vaccination
Study shows dogs can detect COVID-positive arrivals
Heavy weather warning for Phuket, Andaman coast
Experts urge more jab variety
Deputy PM Jurin touts Phuket, Phang Nga travel bubble
Billions of cheap vaccines for poor as IMF proposes $50bn pandemic plan
Gold necklaces, cash prizes offered in vaccination registration lucky draw
Campaign to help paralysed noodle vendor raises almost B400k
Phuket Opinion: We practice what we preach
‘Phuket Must Win’ must close
Hard times for owner of elephant that killed tourist
Honey Pot raided for serving alcohol to foreigners
Heroin, meth seized in Thalang drug arrests
Phuket Governor requests B750mn for ‘urgent’ job creation project

 

Phuket community
Phuket Must Win ’on hold’ to counter outsiders registering for vaccination

Do those who have had their first dose and got appointments for their second have to do anything?...(Read More)

Phuket Must Win ’on hold’ to counter outsiders registering for vaccination

Why is Phuket groups not on Phuket registered/living vaccinating, and not the foreign Retirees who a...(Read More)

Gold necklaces, cash prizes offered in vaccination registration lucky draw

One can't make it up. Prizes for locals if they take the free supplied crap Sinovac vaccine. Not...(Read More)

Campaign to help paralysed noodle vendor raises almost B400k

The statement re 25,000 baht is for all monthly necessities, not just rent which seems reasonable...(Read More)

Deputy PM Jurin touts Phuket, Phang Nga travel bubble

And of course not a single attendee observed the so-called-strict quarantine regulations. This is ex...(Read More)

Phuket Must Win ’on hold’ to counter outsiders registering for vaccination

Then you will need to do precisely 6 and 1/4 cartwheels through a flaming hoop whilst holding a raw ...(Read More)

Phuket Must Win ’on hold’ to counter outsiders registering for vaccination

Someone please tell the Thai authorities that to Westerners,"certified" means a trip to a ...(Read More)

Experts urge more jab variety

Thank Stars, a Thai doctor who can actually read the abundant literature out there. Of note is even ...(Read More)

Experts urge more jab variety

Kurt,Malaysia isn't in a complete lockdown ! Get your facts right.Read the article on BP a few d...(Read More)

Experts urge more jab variety

...Much promising is waiting us. Malaysia is again in complete lock down. Phuket can forget that not...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
https://sgssecurity.com/
Art-Tec Design
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 