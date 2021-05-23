‘Phuket Must Win’ must close

PHUKET: The ‘Phuket Must Win’ web portal for people on the island to register to receive a state-provided COVID-19 vaccination will no longer accept registrations from Thais from June 5, and no longer receive registrations of foreigners after Tuesday (May 25).

By The Phuket News

Sunday 23 May 2021, 09:00AM

The website that most foreigners in Phuket never saw will stop receiving vaccination registrations for foreigners from Tuesday (May 25), and for Thais on June 5. Screenshot: Phuket Must Win

The Official COVID-19 Information Center Phuket ‒ previously called ’Phuket Anti-COVID19’, but now called ‘Phuketinfocenter’ ‒ announced the news after 6pm last night (May 22).

Thais registered as living in Phuket who have already been issued a queue number will be able to be vaccinated right away, the notice said.

Thais registered as living in Phuket and who have registered through the web portal but have not reserved a date for vaccination, will not be able to reserve a date, the notice added.

Thais registered as living outside of Phuket will be able to register again through their employer, their local District Office, subdistrict administration office (OrBorTor) or municipality only.

“Currently, foreigners who have a work permit and have been registered through their corporate channel, a business registered in Phuket, have until May 25 to choose a vaccination time.

“[It has been] Set to receive the vaccination on May 30,” the notice said.

However, The Phuket News has yet to confirm whether that statement, written in Thai only, is intended to mean that all foreigners already registered are to receive a vaccination injection on that date.

“Foreigners who do not have a Work Permit still cannot register,” the notice added.

The notice came with no explanation for shutting down the ‘Phuket Must Win’ web portal [www.ภูเก็ตต้องชนะ.com], despite repeated announcements that all people in Phuket, including foreigners, must register through the portal in order to receive a state-provided vaccination



However, the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) in Bangkok announced on Friday that expats nationwide will be able to register for vaccination on June 7.

Of note, retired expats and tourists who have stayed in Phuket since the COVID lockdown last year were never given a chance to register through the Phuket Must Win portal.

At the same time, not a single vaccine that has already been approved by the Thai Food and Drug Administration has been allowed to be made available through private medical facilities.