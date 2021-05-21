Expats nationwide can register for vaccination from June 7

PHUKET: All expats in the country will be able to register to be vaccinated for COVID-19 at the hospital where their health records are held from June 7 through what the national government is calling “on-site registration”.

By The Phuket News

Friday 21 May 2021, 07:32PM

Natapanu Nopakun, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Information and Deputy Spokesman of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, announced the news today (May 21). Screenshot: CCSA

Natapanu Nopakun, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Information and Deputy Spokesman of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, announced the news during his English-language briefing of the COVID situation to the country today (May 21).

Mr Natapanu opened his address by confirming that the state of emergency had been extended until July 31.

“Thailand attaches importance to the vaccination of everyone in Thailand according to the level of risk, regardless of nationality,” Mr Natapanu said.

“We practice what we preach. No one is safe in Thailand until everyone is safe, everyone is vaccinated,” he said.

“Foreigners will be able to register at the hospitals where you have your own health records by using their passport or social security number,” Mr Natapanu explained.

“This is going to be effective across the country,” he said.

“Aside from being able to do this at a hospital that already has your health records, it can be done at other designated hospitals, other designated centres as determined by the Ministry of Public Health,” he added.

Specifically listed as able to register to be vaccinated on June 7 were foreigners who are spouses of Thai nationals, retirees in Thailand, business people in Thailand and investors in Thailand.

"The expats in Thailand," Mr Natapanu said.

“For each specific group there may be further announcements regarding the details of the location or other specific details as it may be necessary,” he added.

“And thank you for your understanding, because this has been something of a challenge in terms of the database and verifying people through documents.

“In many countries it [a COVID vaccine] is distributed by many agencies. We believe this is the fastest way to inoculate the foreign nationals in Thailand, by separating them by groups, having them register at the hospitals where they have health records,” he said.

“Thank you for your understanding on this. We will share more details as soon as we have it towards the 7th of June... We still have a few more days left before then,” Mr Natapanu concluded.