‘Phuket Must Win’ COVID vaccination registration tailor-made for Phuket

PHUKET: An academic with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has stepped forward to explain why people in Phuket must register to receive a state-supplied COVID vaccination through the ‘Phuket Must Win’ web portal only, instead of the MorProm registration channel in use throughout the rest of the country.

COVID-19CoronavirusVaccine

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 5 May 2021, 05:04PM

All appointments for people in Phuket to receive their vaccination injection must be made through the ’Phuket Must Win’ web portal. Image: PR Phuket

Pracha Asawathira PhD, and academic with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, was present to deliver the explanation during a press conference led by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew this morning (May 5) that was broadcast live online. “In Phuket, people must register only at www.ภูเก็ตต้องชนะ.com [Phuket Must Win.com], as the website system is customised and localised for Phuket,” Mr Pracha said. “MorProm [the national vaccination registration channel] makes appointments to go to a hospital [to receive a vaccination injection], but in Phuket we have special venues for vaccination,” Mr Pracha explained. “At this stage, if you register via MorProm, the system will make a booking for you to be vaccinated at a hospital in the province that you are officially registered as living in. That may be inconvenient for those who work in other provinces,” he noted. “Right now, we have 116,499 people in Phuket registered, waiting to be vaccinated,” Mr Pracha added. Governor Narong also noted, “We have not made any appointments for people to be vaccinated in May because we do not know when the vaccine [doses] will come. Registered people, please wait for an SMS which we will send to your phone.”