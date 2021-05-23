Gold necklaces, cash prizes offered in vaccination registration lucky draw

PHUKET: Rawai Municipality is offering gold necklaces and cash prizes for people who register with the municipality to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

COVID-19CoronavirusVaccine

By Chutharat Plerin

Sunday 23 May 2021, 11:18AM

Rawai residents register for the vaccine at Wat Sawang Arom on Friday (May 21). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rawai residents register for the vaccine at Wat Sawang Arom on Friday (May 21). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rawai residents register for the vaccine at Wat Sawang Arom on Friday (May 21). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos (cnetre) and his team hold up the gold necklaces to be won. Photo: Rawai Municipality

Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos (cnetre) and his team hold up the gold necklaces to be won. Photo: Rawai Municipality

The prizes will be awarded by lucky draw, to be held on June 11.

The municipality is offering 10 gold necklaces of undeclared value, along with 20 cash prizes of B2,000 each.

“Almost 70% of all residents registered as living in Rawai subdistrict have registered to be vaccinated, so our area should achieve [herd] immunity, but we would like to reach 90%,” Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos explained.

“To encourage our brothers and sisters in Rawai Subdistrict, we are offering these prizes in order to increase our immunity and keep everyone safe from COVID.

“Phuket will open [to receiving vaccinated foreign tourists] in July, so it is expected that our brothers and sisters will cooperate in being vaccinated,” he said.

Rawai Municipality is accepting registrations from people working for businesses that are not registered, and will provide a shuttle to the vaccination venue, Mayor Aroon said.