Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Three arrested in connection with Russian’s fatal fall, COVID downgrade ’needs time’ || June 2

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Three arrested in connection with Russian’s fatal fall, COVID downgrade ’needs time’ || June 2

PHUKET XTRA - June 2 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket || Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 2 June 2022, 07:06PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Face mask patrols on Bangla
Patong Tunnel, airport expressway projects inch forward
Mor Chana tracing app halted
Phuket reservoirs at risk of overflowing
Tourists return to Patong Beach
Phuket marks 10 new COVID cases, no deaths
COVID downgrade ‘needs time’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Eight years in prison for murder, Phuket field hospital closes || June 1
Three arrested in connection with Russian woman’s death
Phuket field hospital at PRU closes
DHSS and DSI to work on illegal surrogacy
Training inferno doused at Phuket airport
Power outage to affect Nai Harn
Face mask rule remains in effect in Phuket
US to send Ukraine ‘advanced rocket systems’ to hit ‘key targets’

 

Phuket community
British man convicted of infamous ‘body in suitcase’ murder

The only thing off the table for a confession should be the death penalty- chopping up her body, to...(Read More)

Three arrested in connection with Russian woman’s death

Hmmm...why all the comments focusing on the meager pot bust. This was clearly the only thing they co...(Read More)

British man convicted of infamous ‘body in suitcase’ murder

Mj .think, there is only one thing why ! Horst...(Read More)

Hilton to no longer operate Phuket Arcadia

sec2@ spot on owners and. Management company have probably agreed a parting of the ways would have b...(Read More)

British man convicted of infamous ‘body in suitcase’ murder

It seems he has a lot of cash to spend,and not only for here family. I bet he vanished the minute th...(Read More)

Phuket reservoirs at risk of overflowing

years ago one could see white sand patches in this lakes and now they are full!No tourists,(showers ...(Read More)

Hilton to no longer operate Phuket Arcadia

I hate to say this, but maybe the owners didn't renew the contract with Hilton and plan somethin...(Read More)

British man convicted of infamous ‘body in suitcase’ murder

his DNA was under her nails - what is the price of his confession?? may be 10%, not 50% sentence I w...(Read More)

Three arrested in connection with Russian woman’s death

1.1g- wow! Are these the 'high end' tourists the TAT is pursuing.? tough on crime, tough on ...(Read More)

Face mask rule remains in effect in Phuket

Yes John.Keep on following the rules....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Lean On Me Live Fest
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket

 