Hilton to no longer operate Phuket Arcadia

PHUKET: From Jan 1, 2023, Hilton will no longer operate what has for decades been known as the Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa.

tourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 30 May 2022, 10:32AM

Photo: Hilton Arcadia Phuket

Photo: Hilton Arcadia Phuket

“As of 1 January 2023, Hilton will no longer operate Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa,” Oriol Marquez, General Manager of the Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa, confirmed to The Phuket News today (May 30).

“We are proud of the exemplary hospitality the property has delivered in the island city of Phuket – over the last 20 years ‒ and would like to thank all of those who have contributed to the resort during this time,” he said.

“We remain committed to Phuket as a destination with two hotels operating on the island, DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai and Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao,” Mr Marquez added.

The five-star full-service resort, which can accommodate some 1,000 guests and has a comprehensive conference centre at its site in Karon, has been a key landmark on Phuket’s southwest coast for more than three decades.

Devas Lounge

Built in 1986, the hotel, owned by the Narukatpitchai family, opened in 1987 as the Phuket Arcadia Resort. After a major renovation, the resort became a proud member of the Hilton brand in 2003.

The resort has been a key local employer through the years, retaining many local hires as staff.

At the the hotel’s 30th anniversary in 2017, Markus Kaliss, General Manager at the time, noted, “The resort can proudly boast of 66 team members being a part of the resort for over 20 years and 229 members a part of the Hilton family for over 10 years, out of a total 686 team members.”

