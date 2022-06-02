Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Mor Chana tracing app halted

Mor Chana tracing app halted

BANGKOK: The Ministry of Public Health yesterday announced that the Mor Chana COVID-19 case tracing app is no longer functioning as it is no longer necessary.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 2 June 2022, 12:47PM

A sign displaying a QR code for people to download the MorChana app, when it was introduced in April 2020. Photo: Apichart Jinakul

A sign displaying a QR code for people to download the MorChana app, when it was introduced in April 2020. Photo: Apichart Jinakul

The ministry said the Mor Chana app was shut down yesterday as the COVID-19 situation has eased.

The app was created to record people’s locations and inform them when clusters occur nearby plus other features related to COVID-prevention measures, reports the Bangkok Post.

The app indicated the level of an outbreak in an area and gave real-time updates when cases were detected.

The Mor Chana app also allowed users to record their trips, assess any risks and enable medical officers to analyse patients’ conditions.

Users were notified if they were near infection cases which were designated into four groups.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

The groups were: a very-low-risk group who were close to non-symptomatic people, a low-risk group around people with cold-like symptoms, a moderate-risk group who were near recent returnees from overseas and a high-risk group who were near people with symptoms who have just returned from abroad.

The app also helped medical officers to judge levels of risk and what they needed to do to protect themselves. It also assisted with the planning of treatment for emergency cases.

The app has also kept people up to date with new cases and current situations while business operators could have used the app to assess infection risks among workers.

The app was developed by Code for Public developers while the Thai Chana app was developed by the government. Thai Chana app recorded people’s travels and allowed the Disease Control Department to access the records of those in quarantine.

Mor Chana is also a different application from Mor Prom, which is an application that records the vaccination history of each individual, tracks any side effects from vaccines, and provides statistics on the national vaccination campaign.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Face mask patrols on Bangla
Patong Tunnel, airport expressway projects inch forward
Phuket reservoirs at risk of overflowing
Tourists return to Patong Beach
Phuket marks 10 new COVID cases, no deaths
COVID downgrade ‘needs time’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Eight years in prison for murder, Phuket field hospital closes || June 1
Three arrested in connection with Russian woman’s death
Phuket field hospital at PRU closes
DHSS and DSI to work on illegal surrogacy
Training inferno doused at Phuket airport
Power outage to affect Nai Harn
Face mask rule remains in effect in Phuket
US to send Ukraine ‘advanced rocket systems’ to hit ‘key targets’
British man convicted of infamous ‘body in suitcase’ murder

 

Phuket community
British man convicted of infamous ‘body in suitcase’ murder

The only thing off the table for a confession should be the death penalty- chopping up her body, to...(Read More)

Three arrested in connection with Russian woman’s death

Hmmm...why all the comments focusing on the meager pot bust. This was clearly the only thing they co...(Read More)

British man convicted of infamous ‘body in suitcase’ murder

Mj .think, there is only one thing why ! Horst...(Read More)

Hilton to no longer operate Phuket Arcadia

sec2@ spot on owners and. Management company have probably agreed a parting of the ways would have b...(Read More)

British man convicted of infamous ‘body in suitcase’ murder

It seems he has a lot of cash to spend,and not only for here family. I bet he vanished the minute th...(Read More)

Phuket reservoirs at risk of overflowing

years ago one could see white sand patches in this lakes and now they are full!No tourists,(showers ...(Read More)

Hilton to no longer operate Phuket Arcadia

I hate to say this, but maybe the owners didn't renew the contract with Hilton and plan somethin...(Read More)

British man convicted of infamous ‘body in suitcase’ murder

his DNA was under her nails - what is the price of his confession?? may be 10%, not 50% sentence I w...(Read More)

Three arrested in connection with Russian woman’s death

1.1g- wow! Are these the 'high end' tourists the TAT is pursuing.? tough on crime, tough on ...(Read More)

Face mask rule remains in effect in Phuket

Yes John.Keep on following the rules....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Lean On Me Live Fest
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center

 