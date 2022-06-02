Tengoku
PHUKET: Phuket has received so much rainfall over the past week that the three main reservoirs on the island are now in danger of overflowing, Udomporn Kan, Chief of the Phuket Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office (DDPM-Phuket), warned yesterday (June 1).

weatherSafetynatural-resourcesenvironmentWater-Supply
By The Phuket News

Thursday 2 June 2022, 12:11PM

Phuket’s three main reservoirs are nearly full, with more runoff yet to flow into the basins. Photo: PR Phuket

“The water volume at the three main reservoirs of Phuket has been increasing steadily. As of June 1, Bang Neow Dam reservoir in Thalang was 96.5% full. It is now holding 6.94 million cubic metres of water. The reservoir has a capacity at 7.19 million cubic metres,” Mr Udomporn said.

Khlong Kratha reservoir in Chalong, with a capacity of 4.14 million cubic metres, currently has 4.05 million cubic metres of water and is 98% full, he added.

“Bang Wad reservoir in Kathu, has a capacity of 10.2 million cubic metres, and is currently holding 10.03 million cubic metres of water. It is 98.3% full and there will be more water during this period of heavy rain,” Mr Udomporn said.

However, having the reservoirs full also bode well for Phuket in its need to provide household water supply, Mr Udomporn added.

“From the amount of rainfall that has fallen, the amount of water in the three main reservoirs is considered good for water management in Phuket,” he said.

ON GUARD

Phuket disaster officials have been tasked with keeping watch on water-soaked danger areas and local canals across the island to identify risk areas for landslips and flowing water bursting canal banks, Mr Udomporn also explained.

The heavy downpours over the past week required the heightened safety measures, he said.

“DDPM-Phuket has notified the district and local government organisations and related agencies to monitor their areas and prepare to take action in case of flash floods, wild water flows, landslips and mudslides, and the risk of overflowing riverbanks and flooding,” Mr Udomporn said.

“Local officials have been tasked with keeping watch on their areas and to closely monitor weather conditions 24 hours a day to keep an eye on the cumulative amount of rain, especially in risk areas at the bottom of hills, in lowland area and urban areas that may be affected,” he said.

Despite the rains starting to ease, Mr Udomporn noted the risk remained while the runoff had yet to settle.

“Local [government] offices have been tasked with ensuring that the relevant staff and machinery are stationed at risk points so they can respond to any incidents in a timely manner and coordinate with any departments necessary,” he said.

BigaAResort | 02 June 2022 - 13:35:37 

years ago one could see white sand patches in this lakes and now they are full!No tourists,(showers toilets aso)there is no more low land near the beaches(rainwater could sit there and fade away) its all land filled to build bungalows and made some locals very wealthy so where can the rainwater go? Horst

 

