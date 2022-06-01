Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Three arrested in connection with Russian woman’s death

Three arrested in connection with Russian woman’s death

PHUKET: Police investigating the death of a Russian woman who fell eight stories from a Patong condo early yesterday morning (May 31) have arrested three tourists for drug possession in relation to the woman’s death.

patongdrugsdeathpolicetourismRussian
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 1 June 2022, 05:16PM

Jordanian national Ahmad Radi Mustafa Alatoom, 28, was arrested at Phuket airport while he was waiting to board a flight out of Thailand last night (May 31). Photo: via Eakkapop Thongtub

Jordanian national Ahmad Radi Mustafa Alatoom, 28, was arrested at Phuket airport while he was waiting to board a flight out of Thailand last night (May 31). Photo: via Eakkapop Thongtub

One of the three, a Jordanian national, was arrested at Phuket airport while trying to flee the country last night.

Patong Police, assisted by Phuket Tourist Police, Phuket Immigration officers and regular police placed Ahmad Radi Mustafa Alatoom, 28, in custody at Phuket airport while he was waiting to board a flight out of Thailand, police have confirmed.

The other two placed under arrest were named as Russian national Natalia Kosenkova, 35, and US citizen Jamaal Antwaun Smith, 38.

The three have been taken to Patong Police Station to be charged with possession of Category 5 drug, Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong said.

The arrests came as police investigate the death of 35-year-old Russian national Evgeniia Smirnova at The Emerald Terrace condo off Phra Barami Rd in Patong yesterday morning.

Police were called to the condo complex at 4:30am. Officers were shown where the body of Ms Smirnova lay, at the back of the building, below where curved exterior stairs join the seventh and eighth floors. Ms Smirnova had suffered fatal trauma on impact. She died instantly, police said.

Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker

The drug-possession charge was pressed against all three tourists after 1.10 grammes of finely chopped dried marijuana was found in a transparent plastic bag in the room where Ms Smirnova was staying, reported Maj Gen Sermphan.

Ms Smirnova was staying at the condo block with the three tourists now arrested, he said.

The four had been drinking and used drugs on the night of the incident, he added.

Maj Gen Sermphan repeated his message from yesterday that police were still investigating the circumstances of Ms Smirnova’s death.

“Police are now working hard to find out the cause of the death of the Russian woman. We must ask for time for officers to do their work and to collect evidence related to the case,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Eight years in prison for murder, Phuket field hospital closes || June 1
Phuket field hospital at PRU closes
DHSS and DSI to work on illegal surrogacy
Training inferno doused at Phuket airport
Power outage to affect Nai Harn
Face mask rule remains in effect in Phuket
US to send Ukraine ‘advanced rocket systems’ to hit ‘key targets’
British man convicted of infamous ‘body in suitcase’ murder
Thailand’s entry requirements from June 1
Phuket marks 12 new COVID cases, no deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Heavy weather warning extended, Thailand data protection law to go into effect || May 31
Russian woman dies in fall from Patong condo
Phuket prepares to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday
Pacific nations reject China security pact
Crackdown ordered on drugs smuggled into Phuket

 

Phuket community
Face mask rule remains in effect in Phuket

These are the same rules that have already been in place. Governance for the sake of governance. ...(Read More)

US to send Ukraine ‘advanced rocket systems’ to hit ‘key targets’

"Time Ukraine startd rocketing Russian cities " Great idea Kurt ! Let them kill more inno...(Read More)

US to send Ukraine ‘advanced rocket systems’ to hit ‘key targets’

An before you know it America will invade, well, anybody!!...(Read More)

British man convicted of infamous ‘body in suitcase’ murder

Because he pleaded guilty. I halved his initial 16 year sentence. ...(Read More)

British man convicted of infamous ‘body in suitcase’ murder

Why so few years in prison after this brutaly murder ?...(Read More)

Call for donations to maintain Patong food handouts

But the TAT tells us tourism has grown 10% since 2019. How can people in Patong, Phuket's touris...(Read More)

US to send Ukraine ‘advanced rocket systems’ to hit ‘key targets’

The present 'world order' is continues on stake. That Russia's intention is to destroy t...(Read More)

Face mask rule remains in effect in Phuket

Not that it matters, the Thai's have managed to make face masks fashionable (so-called "dev...(Read More)

US to send Ukraine ‘advanced rocket systems’ to hit ‘key targets’

If Russian war criminal Putin gets Ukraine in hands, than next domino stone is Georgia, than next th...(Read More)

Face mask rule remains in effect in Phuket

For continuing wallowing in self satistaction Phuket Officialdom is now addicted to regimental rulin...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Devas Lounge
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
Lean On Me Live Fest
Thai Residential
Phuket Property

 