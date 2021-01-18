PHUKET XTRA - January 18 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Thailand to finally consider legalising gambling |:| Police looking for protest bombers |:| Candidates for local Phuket elections to register in Feb. |:| Employers urged to register legal/illegal migrant workers |:| Nearly 1,000 new COVID cases over weekend Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 18 January 2021, 05:58PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Thanks, Mayor Samran! Hopefully, other areas will follow your lead....(Read More)
What a joke. What happened to the 2 weeks quarantine? The only way to really cope with this unbeliev...(Read More)
what I don't understand is how smoke from Indonesia is bought to Thailand on a north east wind ...(Read More)
" It is a long article,so it is a "massage people" article. What is a "massage ...(Read More)
Oh dear,Nasa12. Don't you have anything better to do than checking out what kind of car your lo...(Read More)
A news a certain commenter from Chalong was eagerly waiting for ! Wondering what kind of reason he w...(Read More)
Well well, A lot of Governor words. Half of them forgotten when reading the last line. Governor bett...(Read More)
When PPHO says not to worry, I start to worry! International the PM2.5 health level guideline is 25!...(Read More)
Well well some of these who work as police inside this station, must have a lot of money. When one ...(Read More)
There's nothing quite like having an organized centralized government with interdependent depart...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.