Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Prime Minister to weigh in on legalising gambling

Prime Minister to weigh in on legalising gambling

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha says he will consider legalising gambling in Thailand, a contentious course of action that has been opposed for decades.

COVID-19crime
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 16 January 2021, 09:31AM

A raid on a gambling den in Phuket in 2016. Photo: The Phuket News file

A raid on a gambling den in Phuket in 2016. Photo: The Phuket News file

Much of Thailand’s recent coronavirus outbreak has been linked to a number of illegal gambling dens, prompting suggestions that legalising gambling would be a more practical approach in containing the spread of Covid-19, Bangkok Post reports.

Gen Prayut recently admitted it was hard to curb gambling and is now said to be open to holding public discussions about the pros and cons of legalising gambling, even though he opposes it personally.

Gen Prayut, in his capacity as chairman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), on Friday said it was time to begin discussing the possibility of legalising gambling in Thailand, according to CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin.

The PM said the key question was whether legalised gambling would be considered morally correct by most Thais since not everyone considered gambling acceptable.

On Thursday he approved the formation of a 15-member committee tasked with inspecting the handling of illegal border crossings by migrants, which is also believed to be a factor in the current spread of Covid-19.

The panel is headed by Pakdee Pothisiri, a former member of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

Gen Prayut has also approved the formation of a 10-member committee tasked with inspecting state officials’ investigations into cases of illegal gambling.

The two committees have been tasked with working until the end of the Covid-19 pandemic and are required to report their findings to Gen Prayut every month.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said that the two committees would work with the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) to track the money trail of both illegal activities.

"I believe these committees should be able to – to some extent – win the trust of the members of the public," Mr Wissanu said.

"After all, locals are believed to know best about what’s going on in their communities, so they are being urged to cooperate with these authorities," he added.

In addition, the Royal Thai Police said it will find out by Monday whether any police officers in the Bang Bua Thong district of Nonthaburi should be held responsible for allegedly turning a blind eye to an illegal gambling den that was raided on Thursday night.

More than 40 suspects were detained in the operation that was carried out by the Crime Suppression Division (CSD).

RTP spokesman Pol Maj Gen Yingyos Thepchamnong said the probe to identify the owners and masterminds behind illegal gambling dens in Rayong, Chon Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces – which have become major Covid-19 clusters – will soon be completed.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 16 January 2021 - 11:32:22 

Change Government thinking, like S'pore did in the past. Have Government casino's. Good source of Government income ( see S'pore) instead of letting flow money away to just over the borders. At least allow social retirees clubs to play openly bridge, as retirees did in day time in Pattaya and were treated as criminals by RTP.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

WHO meeting urges increased virus sequencing to combat variants
Phuket employment chief urges employers to register legal and illegal workers
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Coming soon: Tourism fee for international visitors! || January 15
Patong drug raid leads to four arrests
Phuket officials put illegal dumping on the agenda
Chinese buyers bullish despite challenges
Phuket international school dodges charges for illegally hiring British teachers
Rice to be distributed to 4,034 hard-hit families in Phuket
Hotel collapses, at least three dead in Indonesia quake
Even with lower efficacy COVID vaccine can save lives, says expert
Tourism fee to help insure foreigners visiting the kingdom
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Doubts over Chinese vaccine? Two more Thailand COVID deaths! || January 14
How to become a successful digital banker in Thailand
Phuket Heroines Festival reduced to merit-making activities only
Thailand Yacht Show 2021 postponed

 

Phuket community
Phuket international school dodges charges for illegally hiring British teachers

The international school committed a crime. Col Sarawut stand is astonishing. If such a stand not gi...(Read More)

Prime Minister to weigh in on legalising gambling

Change Government thinking, like S'pore did in the past. Have Government casino's. Good sour...(Read More)

Phuket officials put illegal dumping on the agenda

Galong is correct. So many problems could be resolved if there was a a government agency that actua...(Read More)

Phuket Heroines Festival reduced to merit-making activities only

Merit doing from heart is fine. Regimental Merit doing just for continues repeating compulsive cont...(Read More)

Phuket international school dodges charges for illegally hiring British teachers

Well, just the bar scene only around the corner of Chalong police station is already a big legal que...(Read More)

Tourism fee to help insure foreigners visiting the kingdom

Will be interesting to know what that B34 medical insurance is covering. Guess Government didn't...(Read More)

Tourism fee to help insure foreigners visiting the kingdom

The foreign tourist pays already, 1: Airport tax ( in ticket) 2: Accommodation/hotel tax. 3: 14 Days...(Read More)

Phuket international school dodges charges for illegally hiring British teachers

brown envelopes...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Coming soon: Tourism fee for international visitors! || January 15

This is just plain stupid. There are so many reasons, mostly obvious, that I’ll not even comment m...(Read More)

Tourism fee to help insure foreigners visiting the kingdom

Just goes to show how shallow and in competent the stocks are on the Thai government. The tourism mi...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dewa Phuket Resort
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
HeadStart International School Phuket
Benihana Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Dan About Thailand
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 