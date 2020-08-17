Kata Rocks
Phuket police cleared in gambling den probe

PHUKET: The top five ranking police officers of the Phuket City Police and the Thalang Police have been cleared of any suspicion of intentionally allowing illegal gambling dens to operate in the jurisdictions following raids carried out by provincial officials late June.

crime police corruption
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 18 August 2020, 09:00AM

No police were involved in carrying out the raids, which netted more than 80 gamblers. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A probe to investigate the officers was launched after two gambling dens – one in Phuket Town and the other in Srisoonthorn – were raided on June 30.

The raids netted 87 people for illegal gambling. The gamblers and organisers were also charged under the Emergency Decree for forming an illegal gathering.

No police were involved in the raids, which were carried out by provincial officials.

Royal Thai Police deputy spokesman Col Krissana Phattanacharoen, in Bangkok, confirmed that the national police headquarters in Bangkok were notified of the raids.

It was also Col Krissana who revealed that Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri had already ordered the top five high-ranking officers at both Phuket City Police Station and Thalang Police Station to be immediately transferred to Phuket Provincial Police Station while the investigation was carried out.

“If it is found that there is fault by the relevant officers, they will be prosecuted strictly according to the regulations,” Col Krissana assured.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Maj Gen Rungrote yesterday (Aug 17) finally confirmed to The Phuket News that no police investigated in the probe were found to be involved in the operation of the gambling dens, or were found to have failed to perform their duties.

“The investigators found these policemen to be clear of any wrongdoing in the gambling case. They were not negligent in their duties. They worked well and united together with the investigation that led to the raids. They were not unlawful or corrupt,” he said.

“They are now already back at work, in the same positions they had before,” he added.

“So you know, they work hard every day – but they are not able to watch everyone, everywhere, every second,” Maj Gen Rungrote said.

 

Maj Gen Rungrote declined to explain the details of the investigation, such as which police conducted the internal investigation, or why the probe was launched in the first place.

Fascinated | 18 August 2020 - 12:15:01 

Of course they weren't- the bag man is a civilian.

Shwe | 18 August 2020 - 11:46:08 

No surprise there

Kurt | 18 August 2020 - 11:16:33 

No police was involved in clearing the gambling dens. Of course not, they were 'committed' to look away and kept out of it. Lovely, not operational involved, easy to clear the skirt. Sure a lot of money shuffling took place to quiet down these thai things. Are they thinking the public is stupid? How long these 'Dens' were operating under the eyes of (R) TP?

Nasa12 | 18 August 2020 - 11:00:11 

Well well well continuation will follow soon.

Timothy | 18 August 2020 - 09:45:59 

Pull the other one. It's got a bell on it.

 

