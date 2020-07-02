Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket police investigated over illegal gambling dens

Phuket police investigated over illegal gambling dens

PHUKET: The top five ranking police officers stationed with the Phuket City Police and the Thalang Police are under investigation for the lack of action taken after receiving reports of two illegal gamblings dens, which were later raided by provincial officials.

policecorruption
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 2 July 2020, 09:05AM

Ten high-ranking Phuket police officers are under investigation for allowing the gambling dens to operate. Photo: PR Phuket

Royal Thai Police deputy spokesman Col Krissana Phattanacharoen said that the national police headquarters in Bangkok were notified of the raids on the two gambling dens, one in Phuket Town and another in Srisoonthorn, on Tuesday (June 30) that netted 87 people for illegal gambling.

Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri has already ordered the top five high-ranking officers at both Phuket City Police Station and Thalang Police Station to be immediately transferred to Phuket Provincial Police Station while an investigation into the gambling dens is carried out, Col Krissana said.

Col Krissana identified the positions of those transferred from each police station as the Commander, Deputy Commander of Crime Suppression, Deputy Commander of Investigation, Inspector General and Inquiry Inspector.

“Gen Rungrote has also set up a team of officers to investigate the work of those police about the two gambling venues,” he said.

“If it is found that there is fault by the relevant officers, they will be prosecuted strictly according to the regulations,” he added.

Col Krissana also said that national police chief Gen Chakthip Chaijinda always reminded police in all areas to increase crime suppression and protection measures. “Do not ignore gambling, narcotics, human trafficking as well as wrongdoing under the Emergency Decree. Do not get involved in personal benefit,” he said.

“Police commanders must closely take care of their subordinates during both their on-duty and off-duty time,” he added.

“As written in the Police Order no. 1212/2537, if any police action is found to be unlawful or corrupt, the officers must be prosecuted under the law and regulations strictly, without any exception,” Col Krissana assured.

“However, we have to wait for the result of the investigation to determine whether the police ignored the gambling venues or not, in order to be fair for everyone,” he said.

