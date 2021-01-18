BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police hunt for mall bombers

Police hunt for mall bombers

THAILAND: Police will issue warrants for the arrest of two suspects who threw a bomb at anti-government demonstrators outside a shopping mall on Rama IV Road on Saturday (Jan 16), a senior police officer at the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) said.

policeSafetyviolence
By Bangkok Post

Monday 18 January 2021, 10:15AM

A protester kneels in front of a heap of stationery and bamboo canes during a “Bad Student” demonstration outside the Ministry of Education in Bangkok on Saturday. Photo: AFP.

A protester kneels in front of a heap of stationery and bamboo canes during a “Bad Student” demonstration outside the Ministry of Education in Bangkok on Saturday. Photo: AFP.

Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai, deputy commissioner of the MPB, said an initial check found two suspects riding on a motorcycle on the Thai-Japanese Bridge threw a ping-pong bomb down on a group of anti-government demonstrators outside Chamchuri Square.

Four people suffered minor injuries in the explosion, not long after demonstrators started leaving nearby Samyan Mitrtown, where they had rallied after being dispersed from Victory Monument.

The blast happened hours after members of the Free Guards group gathered at Victory Monument to demand the release of two of their members who were arrested earlier.

The bomb was similar to the one used at a previous rally at Ratchayothin intersection. This type of bomb is also commonly used during fights between rival vocational college students, Pol Maj Gen Piya said.

Royal Thai Police spokesman Pol Maj Gen Yingyos Thepchamnong said that on Saturday members of the anti-government group gathered at the Phaya Thai island around the Victory Monument, Soi Chula 4 on Phaya Thai Road, and Samyan intersection, violating the emergency decree and the Disease Control Act.

Six were arrested and identified as Baiboon Thaipanich, 20, Panupong Pongthanu 20, Sathaporn Warawongwanich, 27, Apisit Chanakorn, 40, Krisana Sara, 49, and Charunee Saplaeng, 52.

Also on Saturday, activists clashed with police near Victory Monument after they invited people to write on three 112m-long blank banners about how they feel about the government’s performance and the lese majeste law.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

Dozens of people calling themselves the Free Guards staged the activity at the Phaya Thai island near the monument just before noon. Several passers-by reportedly took up the offer and wrote on the banners.

But shortly after, police reached the scene, backed by a fully equipped mob-control team who encircled the outer area and moved in.

Among messages to the government were: ‘Thai education needs to be improved”, “Stop harassing people”, “A failed government, a divisive society” and “COVID-19 is an excuse”.

Police warned them the activity was in violation of the COVID-19 emergency decree, with penalties up to two years in prison and/or a fine of up to B40,000.

It also breached the Disease Control Act with one year in jail and a fine of up to B100,000, they said.

Meanwhile, the Bad Students group of pro-democracy students seeking education reform held a demonstration to mark Teachers’ Day, gathering in front of the Education Ministry on Ratchadamnoen Avenue. Five were arrested by police before being released.

Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, a protest co-leader of the anti-government Ratsadon group wrote on Facebook yesterday that the rally at Samyan had nothing to do with the group.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

All residents in Chalong to receive COVID vaccine free, including foreigners
Don’t worry about air quality, says Phuket health office
Rewat taking office as Phuket PPAO president delayed by election complaint
UK demands China grant UN access to Xinjiang over abuses
Phuket Governor revises order for short-term arrivals
Baby turtles hatch, two more nests found in Phang Nga
No shots until proven safe, Prayut says
Two men injured as pickup slams into power pole on Phuket highway
Candidate registration for Phuket local council elections opens Feb 8
WHO meeting urges increased virus sequencing to combat variants
Prime Minister to weigh in on legalising gambling
Phuket employment chief urges employers to register legal and illegal workers
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Coming soon: Tourism fee for international visitors! || January 15
Patong drug raid leads to four arrests
Phuket officials put illegal dumping on the agenda

 

Phuket community
Phuket international school dodges charges for illegally hiring British teachers

Well well some of these who work as police inside this station, must have a lot of money. When one ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor revises order for short-term arrivals

There's nothing quite like having an organized centralized government with interdependent depart...(Read More)

No shots until proven safe, Prayut says

It was previously said that the first batch of jabs would be available by March, then June, and now ...(Read More)

No shots until proven safe, Prayut says

Foreign tourists are not coming to Thailand as long the Thai Government refuse to have her populatio...(Read More)

Candidate registration for Phuket local council elections opens Feb 8

What are the educational and working experience enguirements to be a candidate? Or is it just money ...(Read More)

Thailand Yacht Show 2021 postponed

What are the 'remaining tax issues' ? And: Ultra-high-spending GLOBAL superyacht spending t...(Read More)

Trump impeached for unprecedented second time

Ooohh Capt. The usual comment from some halfwit Trump supporter.L. L. L....(Read More)

Two men injured as pickup slams into power pole on Phuket highway

@Galong. You're assuming he had a licence to lose in the first place....(Read More)

No shots until proven safe, Prayut says

What is real reason, behind that funny 'guinea pig' excuse? All over the world are millions ...(Read More)

Tourism fee to help insure foreigners visiting the kingdom

Nothing else than another attempt to scam tourists. LOS as we know it....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Benihana Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
https://sgssecurity.com/
Art-Tec Design
Thanyapura

 