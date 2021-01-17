Candidate registration for Phuket local council elections opens Feb 8

PHUKET: Candidates looking to contest the upcoming local municipal elections can register from Feb 8, the Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (PEC) has confirmed.

politics

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Sunday 17 January 2021, 09:45AM

Local municipal elections will be held throughout the country on Mar 28. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Registration for candidates will be open Feb 8-12, PEC Director Passakon Siripakayapon told The Phuket News.

During the registration week, candidates will be able to register to contest seats on local councils of the 12 municipalities in Phuket, or for the position of mayor where available, he explained.

The news follows the Election Commission of Thailand main office in Bangkok confirming that local municipal elections will be held throughout the country on Mar 28.

“The Election Commission of Thailand announced that the date for local municipality elections has been set for March 28. The ECT will issue an official announcement on Feb 1. Then the PEC will formally inform the Local Election Committee at each municipality including Paklok, Cherng Talay, Srisoonthorn, Thepkrasattri, Patong, Kathu, Karon, Rawai, Chalong, Wichit, Rassada and Phuket Town on March 28,” Mr Passakorn said.

The election of six Local Administration Organisations (OrBorTor) is being separated. Mr Passakorn clearified, “People who register in Saku, Mai Khao, Cherng Talay, Thepkrasattri, Kamala and Koh Keaw OrBorTor areas, have to wait. The election there is not held on March 28. ECT will announce the OrBorTor election date later.”

However, long before more formal announcements will be made, Mr Passakorn will get the ball rolling to prepare for the elections. Chief administrative officers (palads) from each of the 12 municipalities have been called to attend a briefing on Monday (Jan 19) on the guidelines of conducting a local election.

“Local municipalities will be responsible for providing the budget for holding the elections in their respective areas," Mr Passakorn noted.

“The election process will be overseen by the PEC. Other details will be figured out later,” he added.

As with the recent Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) election, voters will be presented with two ballot cards: one to elect the mayor, the other to elect up to six councillors, Mr Passakorn explained.

"Candidates and any parties they represent will be allowed to start campaigning on Feb 1. But they must conclude at 6pm on Mar 27,” Mr Passakon added.