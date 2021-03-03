BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand looks into COVID passports to restart international travel!|| March 3

PHUKET XTRA - March 3 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Thailand looking into COVID passport |:| Miss Universe Thailand sacked over views |:| Wichit street shooting was over blocking traffic |:| Bangla shooting update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 3 March 2021, 06:21PM

Phuket community
Phuket COVID-19 vaccinations begin

first the initial shots, then the shot for the covid variant, then the annual booster shot / shots (...(Read More)

Food donations continue with 2.5 tonnes of rice handed over for Phuket families in need

Excuse me, sounds caring. But,...However, rice-rice only? Rice takes away the feeling of being hun...(Read More)

Wichit street shooting was over blocking traffic, reveal police

One day or one month, it makes no difference to the offence of fleeing the scene. The police don'...(Read More)

Prayut orders study into COVID passports

WHO is a world wide health collecting/monitoring/promoting/advising/ coordinating organization. That...(Read More)

Miss Universe Thailand gets chop as ambassador

A clear proof/declaration of General Prayut's authoritarian Government. Not even democratic thi...(Read More)

Miss Universe Thailand gets chop as ambassador

How dare someone have an opinion! Its almost as if this isn't a democracy. Oh- hang on.............(Read More)

Prayut defends cops over rally

Now ASEAN is divided. Remember, all of them signed a charter about respecting/promoting human right...(Read More)

Prayut orders study into COVID passports

In my opinion this is the responsibility of WHO. They could start to create this "Vaccination P...(Read More)

Prayut orders study into COVID passports

Why 'study' a Covid vac. book? ( Read: how much corruption money we can make out of it).Thai...(Read More)

Phuket Governor, 58, takes Sinovac jab

everything is clear and concise except the website address and method of reporting vaccine adverse e...(Read More)

 

