BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Miss Universe Thailand gets chop as ambassador

Miss Universe Thailand gets chop as ambassador

THAILAND: The Department of Mental Health has sacked Miss Universe Thailand 2020, Amanda Obdam, as its mental health ambassador, citing public concerns about the beauty queen’s views on the country’s political situation.

violence
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 3 March 2021, 11:14AM

Phuket’s Amanda Obdam took to her social media account to express her disapproval of all forms of violence. Photo: Miss Universe Thailand.

Phuket’s Amanda Obdam took to her social media account to express her disapproval of all forms of violence. Photo: Miss Universe Thailand.

Her dismissal was announced in a press release published on the department’s official Facebook page, with immediate effect.

The statement quoted the department’s director-general, Panpimol Wipulakorn, as saying the department’s mental health ambassador should not do anything which may cause conflict and division in Thai society - in an apparent reference to Amanda’s stance on the recent political unrest gripping the nation.

The 28-year-old Thai-Canadian model from Phuket was crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2020 on Oct 10 last year, when anti-government protests were beginning to escalate. On Oct 16 - as authorities dispersed anti-government protesters in Bangkok - she took to her social media account to express her disapproval of all forms of violence.

Amanda became the department’s mental health ambassador, as the department had agreed with the pageant’s organisers to name the winner as an ambassador.

In the statement, Dr Panpimol rejected reports that the decision to appoint Amanda as the department’s mental health ambassador on Feb 25 was “a favour” to anyone - saying she was chosen with the task of encouraging people to be good listeners and raising public awareness on mental health problems in the country.

Thanyawat Kamonwongwat, a Move Forward Party MP, said the decision to strip Amanda of her ambassador role was taken after she aired her political views, which reflected the government’s authoritarian nature.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 03 March 2021 - 11:40:24 

How dare someone have an opinion! Its almost as if this isn't a democracy. Oh- hang on....................

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Wichit street shooting was over blocking traffic, reveal police
Food donations continue with 2.5 tonnes of rice handed over for Phuket families in need
Power outage to affect water supply in central, western Phuket
Phuket Governor, 58, takes Sinovac jab
Prayut orders study into COVID passports
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Political shooting at a temple funeral! || March 2
Man found hanged from tree in Cherng Talay
As Bangkok lawyer arrives, Patong Police promise assistance for family of shot noodle vendor
Mayoral candidate killed, four wounded at funeral shooting
Phuket residents up in arms over stolen underwear
Phuket haze is ‘gone’, say health officials
With vaccine rollout, national tourism operators call to reopen Thailand to tourism by July 1
World’s first Covax jab injected as US eyes J&J rollout
Prayut defends cops over rally
Shot registration to kick off in May

 

Phuket community
Miss Universe Thailand gets chop as ambassador

How dare someone have an opinion! Its almost as if this isn't a democracy. Oh- hang on.............(Read More)

Prayut defends cops over rally

Now ASEAN is divided. Remember, all of them signed a charter about respecting/promoting human right...(Read More)

Prayut orders study into COVID passports

In my opinion this is the responsibility of WHO. They could start to create this "Vaccination P...(Read More)

Prayut orders study into COVID passports

Why 'study' a Covid vac. book? ( Read: how much corruption money we can make out of it).Thai...(Read More)

Phuket Governor, 58, takes Sinovac jab

everything is clear and concise except the website address and method of reporting vaccine adverse e...(Read More)

Phuket haze is ‘gone’, say health officials

Yesterday the smog came from Bangladesh and Myanmar, today from Krabi and Surat Thani. All the time...(Read More)

Phuket residents up in arms over stolen underwear

Don't worry, it is just a mentally disturbed young man. Don't drama 'something else can ...(Read More)

Prayut defends cops over rally

It doesn't take much for 'self-declared' army rulers and their flock to find themselves ...(Read More)

Prayut defends cops over rally

It is now very clear why general minister Prayut remains living at barrack grounds instead at his ow...(Read More)

Prayut defends cops over rally

There is a different wind blowing among younger generations in Hong Kong, Myanmar and Thailand. If g...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Dewa Phuket Resort
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura
https://sgssecurity.com/
QSI Cooking 2021
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Lean On Me Live Fest
Thai Residential
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket

 