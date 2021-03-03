BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket Governor, 58, takes Sinovac jab

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew along with two vice governors and all their wives yesterday (Mar 2) all presented themselves at Vachira Phuket Hospital to receive their first injection of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccination.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 3 March 2021, 10:12AM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew takes his first Sinovac jab yesterday (Mar 2). Photo: PPHO

The Phuket Governor’s wife, Ms Wandee, takes her first Sinovac jab yesterday (Mar 2). Photo: PPHO

Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong takes the Sinovac vaccine. Photo: PPHO

Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong also took the Sinovac vaccine. Photo: PPHO

The wives joined to the call to take the vaccine to boost confidence among local people. Photo: PR Phuket

The move is hoped to boost confidence among local people to regsiter to take the vaccine. Photo: PPHO

None of the entourage suffered any ill effects from the vaccine. Photo: PPHO

All were officially registered on the Mor Prom account as receiving the vaccine.

The move is hoped to boost confidence among local people to be willing to take the vaccine in the hope of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Leading the way was Governor Narong, who is 58 years old, and his wife Ms Wandee, followed by Vice Governors Pichet Panapong and Piyapong Choowong, and their wives.

None of the entourage experienced any ill effects from the injection, and all of them were registered on the Mor Prom (“Doctor Ready”) Line Official Account as vaccinated for COVID-19.

The Mor Prom registration provides an e-certificate showing the registrant’s name, the date the registrant was vaccinated, the name of the company that produced the vaccine used, as well as the serial number and “Lot” number of the batch of the vaccine used to inoculate the registrant. 

Present to oversee the vaccinations was Vachira Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol, he reconfirmed that Phuket has received 4,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine as the first phase of vaccinating people across the island.

Among the first to be vaccinated will be 1,500 medical staff on the island, followed by 500 local officers, Dr Chalermpong explained.

The vaccine requires two injections, he noted.

A total of 1,800 doses will be used to vaccinate 900 medical personnel at the five government hospitals on the island: Vachira Phuket Hospital, Thalang Hospital, Patong Hospital, Chalong Hospital, and Phuket Provincial Hospital, Dr Chalermpong said.

A further 1,200 doses will be distributed to vaccinate 600 staff at four private hospitals on the island: Bangkok Hospital Phuket, Bangkok Hospital Siriroj, Dibuk Hospital and Mission Hospital.

“In the next delivery, we will receive 16,000 doses of vaccine, and another 48,000 doses will come in May. In total, for the first three months, we will receive 68,000 doses of vaccine,” he added.

“In total, the vaccine will be provided to our target groups, comprising those who have high-risk contact with infected patients, those who have chronic diseases, workers in the tourism industry, and elders more than 60 years old,” Dr Chalermpong said.

