Wichit street shooting was over blocking traffic, reveal police

PHUKET: Wichit Police have revealed that the street shooting in front of Soi Hua Hom, off Sakdidet Rd, last month was the result of an argument over the victims parking in the middle of the narrow street, preventing any other motorists from passing through.

violencecrimepolice

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 3 March 2021, 12:18PM

Officers at the scene of the shooting on Feb 19. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police / file

Wichit Police Deputy Superintendent Lt Col Thammasan Bunsong told The Phuket News yesterday (Mar 2) that the suspect wanted for the shooting had already been arrested.

Lt Col Thammasan said he was unable to provide the name of the suspect as he did not have that information available at the time The Phuket News called, but said the man was “about 20 years old” and was a local resident in the area where the shooting took place..

“The father of the suspect brought him to Wichit Police Station on Feb 20, just one day after he conducted the shooting,” Lt Col Thammasan said.

“The suspect confessed that the motive of the shooting was that the victims had parked their vehicle in the street, preventing other vehicles from passing,” he said.

An argument ensued and the 20-year-old pulled out a gun and started shooting at them, then fled, leaving fellow residents Thammaboot Prachumphan, 46, with a gunshot wound to his head and his son, 28-year-old Anusit, with gunshot wounds to his leg and stomach.

Of the victims of the shooting, Lt Col Thammasan yesterday said, “The father, who suffered a gunshot graze wound to his head, has already been discharged from hospital, but as for his son, I do not have any information.”

Lt Col Thammasan yesterday confirmed that the 20-year-old man has now been charged with attempted murder.