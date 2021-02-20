BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Police hunt on after Wichit shooting

Police hunt on after Wichit shooting

PHUKET: Police are searching for a suspect who shot and wounded two men in front of Soi Hua Hom, off Sakdidet Rd in Wichit last night (Feb 19).

crimepoliceviolence
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 20 February 2021, 02:00PM

Police survey the crime scene as part of their ongoing investigation. Photo: Phuket Police.

Police section off the crime scene in Wichit after the shooting last night. Photo: Phuket Police.

Photo: Phuket Police.

Capt Natthee Pichitchainithimet of the Wichit Police was called to the scene at about 7:30pm.

Investigation police, led by Lt Col Thammasan Bunsong, went to the scene where they were informed that those injured in the shooting incident had already taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

The injured were confirmed as Phuket natives Thammaboot Prachumphan, 46, who suffered a gunshot wound to his head and his son, 28-year-old Anusit, who suffered shots to his leg and stomach. Both are under medical supervision although no further details on the severity of their injuries were released at time of press.

Police blocked off the areas surrounding the crime scene to investigate further and found four shells of 9mm bullets and another unused bullet on the ground.

No details have been disclosed at this point as to the potential identity, gender or age of the shooter, likewise the possible motive behind the act.

Investigations are ongoing and further details will be released in due course, police confirmed.

