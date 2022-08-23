Tengoku British International School, Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Suspected overdose on Patong Beach || August 23

PHUKET XTRA - August 23 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By The Phuket News

Tuesday 23 August 2022, 07:05PM

Shipping containers block approach to Government House
Man found dead on Patong Beach from suspected overdose
Woman, 26, sexually assaulted by landlord
Drivers warned illegal to splash pedestrians
Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian troops killed so far, says Kyiv
Hairdresser charged after unhappy customers fatally stabbed
Crack down on illegal Rohypnol sales
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Masseurs hoping for happy ending || August 22
Power outages to affect Cape Panwa, Srisoonthorn, Cherng Talay
TAT expects 7.5mn foreign arrivals in second half
Flights between Thailand and China likely to increase in Sept
Kata beach road to close for music festival
Singapore to repeal colonial-era law against gay sex: PM
Department softens truck seat belt rule
Health officials warn against intensified dengue outbreaks

 

Phuket community
Shipping containers block approach to Government House

As an expert in coupd'etats. The PM is very aware of what his future may have in store. It'...(Read More)

Singapore to repeal colonial-era law against gay sex: PM

@ Kurt Sounds like you had a pretty good time over there back in the 80's. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Fair game

Ah Ms Sweet- arrange these words in any order you fancy- 'kettle', 'pot', 'black...(Read More)

Drivers warned illegal to splash pedestrians

Splash someone 10k, carry or discharge a weapon in public 1k- someone needs to sort out their priori...(Read More)

Singapore to repeal colonial-era law against gay sex: PM

Are women not 52% of the population in Singapore as in the rest of the world? as any mention is comp...(Read More)

Hairdresser charged after unhappy customers fatally stabbed

Headline is confusing, seems it was the shop owner who committed the crime, not the hairdresser. Aft...(Read More)

Hairdresser charged after unhappy customers fatally stabbed

I thought this had to be a joke when I first read it. Then I remembered where we are. T.I.T. Release...(Read More)

Department softens truck seat belt rule

Carrying anybody in the bed of a pick up is practically guaranteeing injuries and deaths. Look to an...(Read More)

Department softens truck seat belt rule

It appears Thailand is determined to regain the number one position of most dangerous roads in the w...(Read More)

Kata beach road to close for music festival

Hope they are putting up lots of protection for the artists and any potential customers that may bra...(Read More)

 

