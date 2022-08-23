Hairdresser charged after unhappy customers fatally stabbed

PATHUM THANI: The owner of a hair salon has surrendered to police and was being held in custody after an unhappy customer and her husband were stabbed to death over the weekend.

crimedeathmurderpolice

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 23 August 2022, 09:00AM

Prasart Rangyai, 51, surrenders to police on Saturday night (Aug 20) and hands over the knife he used in the fatal attack. Photo: Pongpat Wongyala

Police from Pak Klong Rangsit station sought a court order yesterday (Aug 22) to prolong the detention of Prasart Rangyai, 51, the owner of Pimmy Hair Salon at a Lotus superstore mall in tambon Bang Kadi of Muang district.

Prasart turned himself in to police about 11pm on Saturday after a man and woman were murdered in the mall near his salon about 3pm that day, reports the Bangkok Post.

According to police, he said that he stabbed them after they refused to leave his shop and threatened to sue him and file a complaint with the Lotus mall management.

Warisara Wimulrakchart, 41, was fatally stabbed in her chest and her husband Weerapong Pumpruek in his neck, in front of their horrified 8-year-old daughter. Both were supporting actors on a TV channel.

They both died at the scene of the attack. The assailant fled on a motorcycle.

The couple’s eldest daughter, aged 20, said that her mother earlier told her that a hairdresser had cut her hair too short and in the wrong style.

Kwang, the 27-year-old hairdresser who attended to Warisara last Thursday, said she had already apologised to the woman, who also had another branch of the salon fix her hair.

Later, the client returned with her husband and insisted on speaking with the shop owner.

The slain woman’s father, Chuchart Wimulrakchart, 60, said his daughter returned to the shop for a talk with the shop owner after they had argued over the phone.

Security camera footage showed the killer drawing a knife from his pocket while he was standing and talking with the couple. He stabbed each victim once.

Prasart was charged with premeditated murder and illegal possession of a weapon in public.

He was released on bail of B500,000 last night and was required to wear an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet.