Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Hairdresser charged after unhappy customers fatally stabbed

Hairdresser charged after unhappy customers fatally stabbed

PATHUM THANI: The owner of a hair salon has surrendered to police and was being held in custody after an unhappy customer and her husband were stabbed to death over the weekend.

crimedeathmurderpolice
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 23 August 2022, 09:00AM

Prasart Rangyai, 51, surrenders to police on Saturday night (Aug 20) and hands over the knife he used in the fatal attack. Photo: Pongpat Wongyala

Prasart Rangyai, 51, surrenders to police on Saturday night (Aug 20) and hands over the knife he used in the fatal attack. Photo: Pongpat Wongyala

Police from Pak Klong Rangsit station sought a court order yesterday (Aug 22) to prolong the detention of Prasart Rangyai, 51, the owner of Pimmy Hair Salon at a Lotus superstore mall in tambon Bang Kadi of Muang district.

Prasart turned himself in to police about 11pm on Saturday after a man and woman were murdered in the mall near his salon about 3pm that day, reports the Bangkok Post.

According to police, he said that he stabbed them after they refused to leave his shop and threatened to sue him and file a complaint with the Lotus mall management.

Warisara Wimulrakchart, 41, was fatally stabbed in her chest and her husband Weerapong Pumpruek in his neck, in front of their horrified 8-year-old daughter. Both were supporting actors on a TV channel.

They both died at the scene of the attack. The assailant fled on a motorcycle.

The couple’s eldest daughter, aged 20, said that her mother earlier told her that a hairdresser had cut her hair too short and in the wrong style.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Kwang, the 27-year-old hairdresser who attended to Warisara last Thursday, said she had already apologised to the woman, who also had another branch of the salon fix her hair.

Later, the client returned with her husband and insisted on speaking with the shop owner.

The slain woman’s father, Chuchart Wimulrakchart, 60, said his daughter returned to the shop for a talk with the shop owner after they had argued over the phone.

Security camera footage showed the killer drawing a knife from his pocket while he was standing and talking with the couple. He stabbed each victim once.

Prasart was charged with premeditated murder and illegal possession of a weapon in public.

He was released on bail of B500,000 last night and was required to wear an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Crack down on illegal Rohypnol sales
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Masseurs hoping for happy ending || August 22
Power outages to affect Cape Panwa, Srisoonthorn, Cherng Talay
TAT expects 7.5mn foreign arrivals in second half
Flights between Thailand and China likely to increase in Sept
Kata beach road to close for music festival
Singapore to repeal colonial-era law against gay sex: PM
Department softens truck seat belt rule
Health officials warn against intensified dengue outbreaks
Man found hanged on banyan tree in Thalang
More rain forecast for Phuket, Andaman coast
One injured as petrol tanker slams vehicles on Phuket road
Phuket Opinion: Fair game
Burglar arrested, confesses to four more crimes
Police reminds car and bike rentals to check driving licenses

 

Phuket community
Flights between Thailand and China likely to increase in Sept

there are no direct flights between thailand & china even after this was announced 2 months ago...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Fair game

I have an international car and bike licence. I also carry my Australian car and bike licence along ...(Read More)

One injured as petrol tanker slams vehicles on Phuket road

@Kurt: did you ever hear how baffle plates (Schlingerbleche) works?? "Free liquid surface"...(Read More)

Singapore to repeal colonial-era law against gay sex: PM

Already in 80'ties gay couples, s'poreans/ foreigners were living together, and gay bars/clu...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Fair game

Or .. my opinion is widely shared and some people just have to belittle and dismiss other's vie...(Read More)

Department softens truck seat belt rule

Keeping in mind Thailand's infamous reputation of having the WORST (or close to the worst) road ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Fair game

@christysweet Or maybe you arrived here with high and wrong expectations and your own attitude t...(Read More)

Department softens truck seat belt rule

My oh my...you really can't make this stuff up. But we all know...it doesn't matter what law...(Read More)

Department softens truck seat belt rule

When is a law not a law- when one lives in Thailand! Life is cheap and road deaths will continue. ti...(Read More)

Phuket masseurs demand action against price-dumping “foreign” competitor

I would happily pay a lot more at my hotel's safe, clean spa and not be hassled for "Extras...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Fastship Phuket
BDO Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
Devas Lounge
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Barketek
HeadStart International School Phuket

 