Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Shipping containers block approach to Government House

Shipping containers block approach to Government House

BANGKOK: Police have blocked approaches to Government House with shipping containers and razor wire ahead of a rally against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha over his eight-year tenure.

politicspolice
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 23 August 2022, 02:50PM

Shipping containers block an approach to Government House ahead of the planned rally against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha over his eight years in office. Photo: Wassana Nanuamn

Shipping containers block an approach to Government House ahead of the planned rally against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha over his eight years in office. Photo: Wassana Nanuamn

Containers were also placed on Chamai Maruchet Bridge on Phitsanulok Road, opposite Government House, reports the Bangkok Post.

Police expected at least 500 demonstrators to gather outside Government House this afternoon (Aug 23).

Police in uniform and plain clothes have been on duty at road checkpoints and areas around Government House since late last night. Protesters were expected to join political activities at various locations to call for the end of Gen Prayut’s time in office and criticise the government.

One of the planned protest sites was Government House.

At Lan Khon Muang in front of City Hall in Phra Nakhon district, demonstrators set up a rally stage last night. Security guards provided by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration kept watch. There were no incidents.

C and C Marine

Political activist leaders Jatuporn Prompan and Nititorn Lamlua have previously called for an end to Prayut’s eight years in power. Should he insist on staying on beyond Aug 24 they would mobilise demonstrations demanding the return of the country to the people.

They planned to rally at Government House today, with demonstrators intending to stay overnight there.

If Prayut did not come to Government House but chose instead to work from elsewhere, the two activists said they would lead the demonstrators there to put pressure on the prime minister. They had no fear of the use of force to disperse them.

Pol Maj Gen Varakorn Yooyangthai, commander of the 3rd Special Branch Division, said police were on full alert.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau was responsible for closing off the area around Government House to traffic, he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man found dead on Patong Beach from suspected overdose
Woman, 26, sexually assaulted by landlord
Drivers warned illegal to splash pedestrians
Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian troops killed so far, says Kyiv
Hairdresser charged after unhappy customers fatally stabbed
Crack down on illegal Rohypnol sales
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Masseurs hoping for happy ending || August 22
Power outages to affect Cape Panwa, Srisoonthorn, Cherng Talay
TAT expects 7.5mn foreign arrivals in second half
Flights between Thailand and China likely to increase in Sept
Kata beach road to close for music festival
Singapore to repeal colonial-era law against gay sex: PM
Department softens truck seat belt rule
Health officials warn against intensified dengue outbreaks
Man found hanged on banyan tree in Thalang

 

Phuket community
Drivers warned illegal to splash pedestrians

Splash someone 10k, carry or discharge a weapon in public 1k- someone needs to sort out their priori...(Read More)

Singapore to repeal colonial-era law against gay sex: PM

Are women not 52% of the population in Singapore as in the rest of the world? as any mention is comp...(Read More)

Hairdresser charged after unhappy customers fatally stabbed

Headline is confusing, seems it was the shop owner who committed the crime, not the hairdresser. Aft...(Read More)

Hairdresser charged after unhappy customers fatally stabbed

I thought this had to be a joke when I first read it. Then I remembered where we are. T.I.T. Release...(Read More)

Department softens truck seat belt rule

Carrying anybody in the bed of a pick up is practically guaranteeing injuries and deaths. Look to an...(Read More)

Department softens truck seat belt rule

It appears Thailand is determined to regain the number one position of most dangerous roads in the w...(Read More)

Kata beach road to close for music festival

Hope they are putting up lots of protection for the artists and any potential customers that may bra...(Read More)

Flights between Thailand and China likely to increase in Sept

there are no direct flights between thailand & china even after this was announced 2 months ago...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Fair game

I have an international car and bike licence. I also carry my Australian car and bike licence along ...(Read More)

One injured as petrol tanker slams vehicles on Phuket road

@Kurt: did you ever hear how baffle plates (Schlingerbleche) works?? "Free liquid surface"...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Fastship Phuket
Barketek
Devas Lounge
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
BDO Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket

 