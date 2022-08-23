Drivers warned illegal to splash pedestrians

PHUKET: Drivers have been warned that splashing pedestrians could land them with a fine of up to B10,000 or even three months’ jail.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 23 August 2022, 12:27PM

Image: PRD

The warning came through a notice posted by the national office of the Public Relations Department yesterday (Aug 22).

The notice explained that splashing people by driving through puddles at speed may be deemed as driving without concern for the safety or the suffering of others under Section 43 of the Road Traffic Act.

Breach of Section 43 incurs a penalty of up to three months’ imprisonment or a fine of up to B10,000, or both, the notice said.

Further, any property damage caused by the act could see the driver charged under Section 358 of the Criminal Code, which incurs a penalty of up to three years in jail or a fine of up to B6,000, or both, the notice added.

People may even be able to claim damages from the driver for property under Section 438 of the Civil and Commercial Code. Compensation will be determined by the court, depending on the severity of the violation, the notice explained.

“When we encounter an incident like this, the first thing is to write down and remember the registration of the car that caused the accident, or take pictures by either still images or video,” the notice read.

“Then bring the evidence to report it to the nearest police immediately. The driver himself should be careful. Use a low speed when it’s raining or encountering a puddle, because in addition to not causing trouble to companions, it also helps prevent accidents,” the notice concluded.