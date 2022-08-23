Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Drivers warned illegal to splash pedestrians

Drivers warned illegal to splash pedestrians

PHUKET: Drivers have been warned that splashing pedestrians could land them with a fine of up to B10,000 or even three months’ jail.

weatherSafetytransportpolice
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 23 August 2022, 12:27PM

Image: PRD

Image: PRD

The warning came through a notice posted by the national office of the Public Relations Department yesterday (Aug 22).

The notice explained that splashing people by driving through puddles at speed may be deemed as driving without concern for the safety or the suffering of others under Section 43 of the Road Traffic Act.

Breach of Section 43 incurs a penalty of up to three months’ imprisonment or a fine of up to B10,000, or both, the notice said.

Further, any property damage caused by the act could see the driver charged under Section 358 of the Criminal Code, which incurs a penalty of up to three years in jail or a fine of up to B6,000, or both, the notice added.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

People may even be able to claim damages from the driver for property under Section 438 of the Civil and Commercial Code. Compensation will be determined by the court, depending on the severity of the violation, the notice explained.

“When we encounter an incident like this, the first thing is to write down and remember the registration of the car that caused the accident, or take pictures by either still images or video,” the notice read.

“Then bring the evidence to report it to the nearest police immediately. The driver himself should be careful. Use a low speed when it’s raining or encountering a puddle, because in addition to not causing trouble to companions, it also helps prevent accidents,” the notice concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 23 August 2022 - 13:22:46 

Splash someone 10k, carry or discharge a weapon in public 1k- someone needs to sort out their priorities even though this is annoying as a pedestrian.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Shipping containers block approach to Government House
Man found dead on Patong Beach from suspected overdose
Woman, 26, sexually assaulted by landlord
Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian troops killed so far, says Kyiv
Hairdresser charged after unhappy customers fatally stabbed
Crack down on illegal Rohypnol sales
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Masseurs hoping for happy ending || August 22
Power outages to affect Cape Panwa, Srisoonthorn, Cherng Talay
TAT expects 7.5mn foreign arrivals in second half
Flights between Thailand and China likely to increase in Sept
Kata beach road to close for music festival
Singapore to repeal colonial-era law against gay sex: PM
Department softens truck seat belt rule
Health officials warn against intensified dengue outbreaks
Man found hanged on banyan tree in Thalang

 

Phuket community
Drivers warned illegal to splash pedestrians

Splash someone 10k, carry or discharge a weapon in public 1k- someone needs to sort out their priori...(Read More)

Singapore to repeal colonial-era law against gay sex: PM

Are women not 52% of the population in Singapore as in the rest of the world? as any mention is comp...(Read More)

Hairdresser charged after unhappy customers fatally stabbed

Headline is confusing, seems it was the shop owner who committed the crime, not the hairdresser. Aft...(Read More)

Hairdresser charged after unhappy customers fatally stabbed

I thought this had to be a joke when I first read it. Then I remembered where we are. T.I.T. Release...(Read More)

Department softens truck seat belt rule

Carrying anybody in the bed of a pick up is practically guaranteeing injuries and deaths. Look to an...(Read More)

Department softens truck seat belt rule

It appears Thailand is determined to regain the number one position of most dangerous roads in the w...(Read More)

Kata beach road to close for music festival

Hope they are putting up lots of protection for the artists and any potential customers that may bra...(Read More)

Flights between Thailand and China likely to increase in Sept

there are no direct flights between thailand & china even after this was announced 2 months ago...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Fair game

I have an international car and bike licence. I also carry my Australian car and bike licence along ...(Read More)

One injured as petrol tanker slams vehicles on Phuket road

@Kurt: did you ever hear how baffle plates (Schlingerbleche) works?? "Free liquid surface"...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Fastship Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
BDO Phuket
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
Barketek
Devas Lounge

 