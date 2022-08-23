Tengoku
Man found dead on Patong Beach from suspected overdose

PHUKET: A man found unconscious and unresponsive on Patong Beach last night (Aug 22) is believed to have died from drug overdose.

patongdrugsdeath
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 23 August 2022, 02:36PM

The man was pronounced dead on arrival at Patong Hospital. Photo: Vincent Modell / Kusoldharm Foundation Patong

Rescue workers at the Patong branch of the Kusoldharm Foundation were called to the scene, just under 200 metres south of the police box at the end of Bangla Rd, at about 10:15pm.

A crowd of onlookers had already assembled when rescue workers arrived to find the man, an Asian male of slim build, unconscious on top of a stack of sun loungers.

The man was dressed in black jeans and a black T-shirt. He was heavily tattooed on his torso and upper arms, and estimated to be in his 30s.

The rescue crew immediately moved the body to the sand and checked for signs of life.

Vincent Modell, a British national who assists the Kusoldharm Foundation Patong as a volunteer, started CPR while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

The man was later pronounced dead on arrival at Patong Hospital.

The man is suspected to have suffered an overdose. When rescue workers arrived, beside his body was a small clear packet with red tablets inside.

Details of the man’s identity have yet to be confirmed.

Mr Modell urged people who see any person in need of emergency medical attention to call the national hotline 1669.

“And don’t be afraid to do CPR. We don’t know, that could have saved the man’s life,” Mr Modell said.

An Australian tourist has been formally recognised for his life-saving efforts after he revived a British man who had suffered a heart attack and collapsed on the Patong beach road earlier this month.

Rob Cullen from Melbourne, Australia, received a Certificate of Commendation from Matthew Barclay, Australia’s Consul-General in Phuket, for his efforts in performing CPR for 15 minutes while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

Mr Cullen sprung into action using the CPR skills he learned as part of his work back home and through sheer determination managed to revive the fallen British man and maintain his vital signs before emergency services could arrive

“Rob says he didn’t think twice about assisting and just did what needed to be done,” said Mr Barclay.

