Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Royal Coronation of His Majesty the King! Phuket braces for stormy weekend? || May 3

PHUKET XTRA - May 3 Coronation of His Majesty the King! |:| Brit finally removed from condo |:| Stabbed over girlfriend? |:| Phuket braces for stormy weekend? Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Friday 3 May 2019, 06:03PM

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket water storage to be upgraded as emergency supplies continue
Rent dispute Brit to be deported
Truck takes down 7 power poles causing blackout in Chalong
British man stabbed over Thai girlfriend
Power outage in Cherng Talay
Brit finally removed from Phuket Town condo
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New Queen of Thailand! Cave rescue story on Netflix? Dildo unboxing! || May 2
Phuket braces for stormy weekend as weather warning issued
Police confident Phuket airport taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist will face formal charges soon
Security guard dead after motorbike collides with minivan
Illegal luxury mansion given 30 days to be removed
King’s Coronation public holiday
Royal Coronation brooches become available in Phuket
Australian Navy takes Patong Beach by storm
Electricity cuts in Cherng Talay

 

Phuket community
Debts blamed for second suicide in three days

Huge ad campaigns to get ALL HUMANS in debt w 4 door trucks that guzzle gas, spew toxins, are impo...(Read More)

Brit finally removed from Phuket Town condo

I bet the Landlord Lady wants for the 2 month back pay from the the Brit and a new window! Horst...(Read More)

Security guard dead after motorbike collides with minivan

Wow, another deadly minivan encounter-what a big surprise! I'm not saying that the motorbike ri...(Read More)

Security guard dead after motorbike collides with minivan

At that location the speed limit/advice is 50 kmh. What was the speed of the minivan? Alcohol/drugs...(Read More)

Illegal luxury mansion given 30 days to be removed

After 30 days not removed? Than 'we' file a complaint with the police. Wow, that will help! ...(Read More)

Illegal luxury mansion given 30 days to be removed

They osted the notice on the door instead of presenting it to the owner, who can now deny ever recei...(Read More)

Australian Navy takes Patong Beach by storm

Australian navy, thank so much making Patong beach safe for foreign tourist/ kids. It's great! ...(Read More)

Tourism warning flare: Dip in international arrivals, spending spurs caution

Officials have 'rich' fantasy when it comes to percentages, amounts, figures, statistics an...(Read More)

Tourism warning flare: Dip in international arrivals, spending spurs caution

These numbers seems very precise. Can we believe them? When the inevitable story comes out tomorrow ...(Read More)

Welding sparks causes Central Phuket Floresta attraction fire

Nice post you published here. Welding is a fabrication or sculptural process that joins materials, u...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
China International Boat Show 2019
La Boucherie
Dan About Thailand
Trash Fashion Show 2019
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
JW Marriott Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Ride 4 Kids 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential

 