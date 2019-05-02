Phuket braces for stormy weekend as weather warning issued

PHUKET: The Southern Meteorological Centre (West Coast) office of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather warning for Phuket, forecasting heavy rain and strong winds starting Saturday (May 4) and continuing through Monday (May 6).

By The Phuket News

Thursday 2 May 2019, 05:37PM

Warning issued today (May 2) by The Southern Meteorological Centre (West Coast) office of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

The announcement was made this morning in which the Southern Meteorological Centre, based near Phuket International Airport, warned of strong westerly winds bringing heavy rain and waves of up to three metres high to the provinces along the Andaman coast. The warning forecast a 40% chance of thunderstorms across the island on Saturday, rising to 60% chance through Sunday and Monday. The TMD has also issued a warning for the North, Northeast and Central parts of the country. The warning explained that a high pressure system from China will cover upper Thailand and the South China Sea, bringing strengthening southeasterly winds over the Andaman Sea and into the country. From May 3-6, outbreaks of summer storms are forecast over the north of Thailand. Thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail are expected.