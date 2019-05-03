THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
British man stabbed over Thai girlfriend

PHUKET: Police are hunting for a foreign suspect after a British man was stabbed in Wichit early on Wednesday evening (May 1).

By Waranya Prompinpiras

Friday 3 May 2019, 12:21PM

Brit, Neil Goodwin, 35, was stabbed outside We Cafe in Wichit on Wednesday evening. (May 1). Photo: Chalong Municipality

When Capt Chatree Chuvichian of Wichit Police arrived at the scene outside We Cafe restaurant on Chao Fa West Rd at approximately 7pm, he was informed that the injured victim had already been taken to Phuket International Hospital (Siriroj Hospital) by rescue workers.

Maj Ekkachai Siri of Phuket Tourist Police explained to The Phuket News today (May 3) that Capt Chatree went to Phuket International Hospital and found that the victim, 35-year-old Neil Goodwin who lives in Rawai, was being treated for stab wounds and was accompanied by Sudarat Harnma who identified herself as Mr Goodwin’s girlfriend.

“Ms Sudarat explained to Capt Chatree that when the couple arrived at We Cafe, a young foreign man approached them and stabbed Mr Goodwin twice; once in the left shoulder and once in the left side of the body, before fleeing,” Maj Ekkachai explained.

“Phuket Tourist Police are now working with Wichit Police to find the attacker.”

Wichit Police Chief Col Nikorn Somsuk told The Phuket News today, “I don’t think it will be difficult to find the attacker.

“Before the attack, there was a dispute over Ms Sudarat as she has two boyfriends at the same time,” Col Nikorn said.

“Just before the stabbing took place, Ms Sudarat’s other boyfriend made arrangements with Mr Goodwin through LINE application to meet at We Cafe,” the police chief explained.

“As Mr Goodwin and Ms Sudarat parked up and got out of their car, Mr Goodwin was attacked.”

Col Nikorn said that Ms Sudarat had confirmed that the attacker was not her other boyfriend with whom the meeting was arranged.

“All three men involved are foreigners, “Col Nikorn said. “We know that Mr Goodwin is British but have yet to find out the nationalities of the other two.

“Mr Goodwin is now safe and well. He remains at the hospital until doctors decide he is ready to be discharged,” Col Nikorn added.

 

 

