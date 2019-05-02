PHUKET: As the nation celebrates the Royal Coronation of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun this weekend, the third and final day of the ceremony on Monday (May 6) will be a national public holiday.



By The Phuket News

Thursday 2 May 2019, 11:19AM

All government offices and main bank branches will be closed, as will bank branches in shopping malls.

All Royal Thai Police, Tourist Police stations, hospitals and shopping centres will remain open and some local consulates will remain open to serve their respective citizens.

There will be no ban on alcohol sales as this holiday is not a major Buddhist holiday.

Phuket City Police have confirmed that they have not yet received an order to enforce a ban on the sale of alcohol for the Royal Coronation holiday.

The Class Act Media office will be closed on Monday, and will re-open on Tuesday (May 7).