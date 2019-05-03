BANGKOK: The Television Pool of Thailand has begun its live broadcasts of the Royal Coronation ceremonies.



By The Phuket News

Friday 3 May 2019, 10:33AM

The first broadcast began at 9:40am today and will continue through to 6pm. Photo: NNT

The Television Pool of Thailand tested all the equipment arrayed for the live broadcast of the coronation ceremonies to viewers in Thailand and the world; it will also create a permanent record of this significant, and historic Thai event.

Gen Kittichet Soradithaphan, head of the Television Pool of Thailand and chairman of the Subcommittee for the Broadcasting Center for the Coronation Ceremonies for His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, presided over the tests of signals for live broadcasts of the coronation ceremonies and rehearsals of anchormen in Thai and English at the Broadcasting Center on Tuesday, eprots state news agency NNT. (See story here.)

Gen Kittichet viewed the operations of officials at the Broadcasting Center, consisting of member television channels such as NBT with 24 live broadcasting mobile units, 175 cameras and 16 drones, provided by the Radio Control and Airplane Model Sports Association to link signals with the Broadcasting Center.

The Government has embarked on a number of arrangements in preparation for the ceremony. It has established the National Commission on the Royal Coronation Ceremony and other related committees and subcommittees to handle various relevant functions and activities for this important occasion.

The Royal Coronation Ceremony on May 4-6 will be televised by the Television Pool of Thailand and on the Thai TV Global Network for viewers in 170 countries worldwide.

As such the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has ordered that radio and television broadcasters deliver feeds from state agencies to make sure that the correct state-provided footage is disseminated to listeners and viewers.

The Television Pool of Thailand will broadcast the coronation ceremonies live, in honor of His Majesty the King and to record this most significant and historic event in Thailand.

The first broadcast began at 9:40am today and will continue through to 6pm.

Tomorrow, May 4, the live broadcast will be from 9am to 5:30pm

On Sunday (May 5), the live broadcast will be from 8:40am to 10pm

On Monday (May 6), the live broadcast and from 4:10pm to 5:50pm and from 7pm to 7:30pm.

Radio stations are also to provide the live broadcast feeds. In particular, radio stations are to switch their feeds over to FM 92.50 MHz, AM 819 Khz or AM 837 Khz, as follows:

May 3

9.40am – 10.30am: The Royal Golden Plaque of the official title of His Majesty the King, the Royal Golden Plaque of His Majesty’s horoscope, and the Royal Seal of State are transferred from the Temple of the Emerald Buddha to Baisal Daksin Throne Hall.

May 4

9.10am -Midday: The Royal Purification, or the "Song Muratha Bhisek” Ceremony, takes place at Chakrabat Biman Royal Residence. "Muratha Bhisek” refers to the action of pouring holy water over the head of the king, also known as ablution. This is followed by the actual Royal Coronation Ceremony, when His Majesty the King will be crowned.

1:40pm- 2:30pm: His Majesty the King grants a grand audience to members of the Royal Family, the Privy Council, and the Cabinet, as well as senior officials, gathered to offer their best wishes to His Majesty at Amarindra Vinicchaya Throne Hall.

3:50pm – 5:30pm: His Majesty proceeds to the Temple of the Emerald Buddha to proclaim himself the Royal Patron of Buddhism.

6:30-8:30pm: The ceremony of Assumption of the Royal Residence takes place at Chakrabat Biman Royal Residence. The purpose of the ceremony is to symbolically take up the royal residence and perform housewarming.

May 5

8:40am – Midday: The ceremony to bestow His Majesty’s Royal Cypher and Royal Title and to grant the royal ranks to members of royalty takes place at Amarindra Vinicchaya Throne Hall.

4.10pm – 8.30pm: His Majesty the King rides in the Royal Palanquin in the Royal Procession on Land to encircle the city, affording people the opportunity to attend and pay homage to their new King.

May 6

4:30pm – 5pm: His Majesty the King grants a public audience on a balcony of Suddhaisavarya Prasad Hall in the Grand Palace to receive his well wishes from the people.

5:35-5:50pm: His Majesty grants an audience to members of the international diplomatic corps, who offer their felicitations on this special occasion at Chakri Maha Prasad Throne Hall.