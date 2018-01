Recent Comments

German tourist suffers head injuries in Phuket motorbike crash On the first image, we can see easily 8 seconds before it get to green light; so the the car and the motorcycle were burning red traffic light which i...(Read More)

Police reform: zero interference ‘a pipe dream’ Nothing is going to come out of this pathetic exercise, as any reform will likely reduce or eliminate the opportunity for crooks buying their way out ...(Read More)

Phuket survives New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day with no road-accident deaths Classic picture. But why obscure the number plate? This guy committed a felony on a public road. This picture is evidence of his crime. Publicly shami...(Read More)

Women pinned in car after slamming into parked Phuket tour bus Why didn't police confirm that he would be charged for parking his mammoth bus on the busiest highway in Phuket??? Waiting for the bus company to...(Read More)

Women pinned in car after slamming into parked Phuket tour bus ...It is by law illegal to park a heavy vehicle at the side of the road when it is not a designated heavy vehicle parking area... ...Breaching this l...(Read More)

Women pinned in car after slamming into parked Phuket tour bus Here in Phuket these big buses do park in crazy places. On main roads, on bends and just anywhere they please. OK they are not moving so drivers going...(Read More)

Phuket police investigate masturbating home-trespasser Man..so typical of these ball-dropping "not my job" buck passing morons. Just curious as to how fast they would get someone out there if it...(Read More)

Phuket schoolgirl, 11, dies after struck by Mercedes Yes, around school areas there is always a 'speed advice' of 50 kph. Notice that the coloring of traffic signs in Thailand is not internation...(Read More)

Phuket survives New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day with no road-accident deaths Well this updated police report proofs that there is a lot of 'at the road' police work to do after the 7 days campaign is over. We may expec...(Read More)