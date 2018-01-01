The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Russian tourists survive serious motorbike accident

PHUKET: Officials today (Jan 1) paid a visit to two Russian tourists still recovering in hospital, one stil in intensive care with spinal injuries, after a motorbike accident on Saturday (Dec 30).

tourism, transport, accidents, Russian,

The Phuket News

Monday 1 January 2018, 04:06PM

Officials visit Russian tourist Anna Timofeeva, 45, who suffered multiple broken bones, including arm and ribs, in the accident, at Bangkok Hospital Phuket in Phuket Town today )Jan 1). Photo: PR Dept
Officials visit Russian tourist Anna Timofeeva, 45, who suffered multiple broken bones, including arm and ribs, in the accident, at Bangkok Hospital Phuket in Phuket Town today )Jan 1). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung led the entourage to Bangkok Hospital Phuket in Phuket Town to visit Anna Timofeeva, 45, who suffered multiple broken bones, including arm and ribs, in the accident.

Ms Timofeeva was staying at the Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket resort in Cherng Talay with her partner Aleksey Kharkov, 45, while on holiday in Phuket, reported the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand.

The couple rented a motorbike had an accident in the nearby Nakkerd Hills at 3:30pm on Saturday.

The couple were brought to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Mr Kharkov has suffered spinal injuries and remains in the intensive-care unit (ICU), while Ms Timofeeva suffered a broken arm and several broken ribs.

QSI International School Phuket

Both require multiple surgeries reported the PR Dept.

Mr Kharkov said that he could not remember all the details of the accident, just that he lost control of the motorbike on a steep slope in the hills.

The painkillers he has been administered have not helped his memory, he said.

The PR Dept reported that Russian couple have yet to be able to involve their insurance company for post-accident assistance, and that the Russian consul has been unable to contact their son in Moscow due to the long holiday.

The report noted that the visit today was to highlight that Phuket officials care about what happen to tourists during the holiday in Phuket.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

marcher | 01 January 2018 - 17:51:04

Disgusting picture. No way if I was lying in that would I want to be used for promotion of officials. Certainly not for publication. It seems Thailand has a 'thing' about pics of injured people judging by the many photos of people lying in their blood under motorbikes, etc

The Phuket News

Nasa12 | 01 January 2018 - 17:45:31

25000 Bath on ICU in Bangkok hospital every day +++++ Hope you have money, And this people rent out motorbike MOST se the renter have a driver lisens to drive in Thailand. The Police give only a ticket if they don't have the license and pay 500 Bath and the and drive away and the accident 5 minutt later, so the Police and the shop have wrong and most pay the bill in hospitale ?

The Phuket News
Matches 2 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Russian tourists survive serious motorbike accident

Disgusting picture. No way if I was lying in that would I want to be used for promotion of officials. Certainly not for publication. It seems Thailand...(Read More)

Russian tourists survive serious motorbike accident

25000 Bath on ICU in Bangkok hospital every day +++++ Hope you have money, And this people rent out motorbike MOST se the renter have a driver lisens ...(Read More)

Phuket schoolgirl, 11, dies after struck by Mercedes

"is there no speed limits around schools"? Haha but of course there are speed limits, everywhere, if you drive around following the speed l...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Heading for self-destruction

Well written: but without intensive education of the ignorant uneducated greedy Humans there will be not much success. The natural beauty of Phuket is...(Read More)

Six rescued from Phuket fishing tour boat after two days adrift

A fishing tour boat? I guess that is a fishing boat with tourists? Is there no thai Law that ocean going boats with passengers must have, listed, spa...(Read More)

Phuket to Bangkok bus crashes, one monk dead, 20 injured

I am actually surprised that not more bus accidents happen on the 12 hour drive route Phuket <--> Bangkok. Sometimes I pick up friends at the...(Read More)

Phuket Governor leads clean up at Leam Tukkea on Koh Sirae

When high ranking Phuket Officials put their full weight on quite simple matters ( cleaning a village area) with press attention, a happening what a M...(Read More)

Fireworks allowed for New Year celebrations

Why the use of Section 44? There is a No.27/2559 Order about fireworks. That is what the police has to enforce. Right? If the police not enforce No...(Read More)

Phuket schoolgirl, 11, dies after struck by Mercedes

This road is a racetrack- too many speeding cars every day and nothing done to help pedestrians cross the road. As more gets turned into dual carriage...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Heading for self-destruction

Too late - things are past 'the point of no return'. The situation only gets worse from here, as it has each year for the past 30 years. Not t...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.