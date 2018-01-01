PHUKET: Officials today (Jan 1) paid a visit to two Russian tourists still recovering in hospital, one stil in intensive care with spinal injuries, after a motorbike accident on Saturday (Dec 30).

Monday 1 January 2018, 04:06PM

Officials visit Russian tourist Anna Timofeeva, 45, who suffered multiple broken bones, including arm and ribs, in the accident, at Bangkok Hospital Phuket in Phuket Town today )Jan 1). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung led the entourage to Bangkok Hospital Phuket in Phuket Town to visit Anna Timofeeva, 45, who suffered multiple broken bones, including arm and ribs, in the accident.

Ms Timofeeva was staying at the Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket resort in Cherng Talay with her partner Aleksey Kharkov, 45, while on holiday in Phuket, reported the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand.

The couple rented a motorbike had an accident in the nearby Nakkerd Hills at 3:30pm on Saturday.

The couple were brought to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Mr Kharkov has suffered spinal injuries and remains in the intensive-care unit (ICU), while Ms Timofeeva suffered a broken arm and several broken ribs.

Both require multiple surgeries reported the PR Dept.

Mr Kharkov said that he could not remember all the details of the accident, just that he lost control of the motorbike on a steep slope in the hills.

The painkillers he has been administered have not helped his memory, he said.

The PR Dept reported that Russian couple have yet to be able to involve their insurance company for post-accident assistance, and that the Russian consul has been unable to contact their son in Moscow due to the long holiday.

The report noted that the visit today was to highlight that Phuket officials care about what happen to tourists during the holiday in Phuket.