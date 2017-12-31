PHUKET: The death and injury toll in Phuket recorded during the “Seven Days of Danger” road-safety campaign for the New Year has climbed to two dead and 17 injured, Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong heard at his daily briefing this morning (Dec 31).

Sunday 31 December 2017, 05:31PM

Police and other officials reported 755 people caught for moving violations during Day 3 of the New Year 'Seven Days of Danger' road-safety campaign. Photo: The Phuket News

At the meeting, held at Phuket Provincial Hall, Prapan Kanprasang, Chief of the Phuket Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket office (DDPM-Phuket), reported that so far Phuket had suffered 18 accidents, 17 injuries and two deaths since the campaign began on Thursday (Dec 28).

The first fatality was during the campaign was that of 24-year-old Phuket Rajabhat University student Akkarapon Chumkeaw, who crashed his bike into a pole in front The Shilla Duty Free building on Phra Phuket Keaw Rd in Kathu late Friday afternoon. (See story here.)

The second fatality was that of 11-year-old Phuket schoolgirl Rattana Boonchoop, who was run down while crossing the road to her school in Pa Khlok yesterday afternoon. (See story here.)

Day 3 of the campaign, Saturday (Dec 30) from midnight to midnight, alone saw eight accidents in which eight people were injured with one death, Mr Prapan said.

Most injuries resulted from people on motorbikes not wearing helmets, he noted, adding that most accidents involved motorbikes.

Police and other officials reported 755 people caught for moving violations during Day 3, he added, as follows:

• 14 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

• 52 fined for not wearing seatbelts

• 189 fined for driving without a licence

• 32 fined speeding

• 23 fined for running a red light

• 21 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

• 18 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

• 23 fined for using mobile phones while driving.

• 36 people were arrested for drunk driving during the period.

• 327 people fined for not wearing helmets

So far police and officials had stopped and inspected 3,354 vehicles during the three days, resulting in 30 prosecutions as well as two licenses and 36 vehicles seized, reported the DDPM-Phuket chief.

Meanwhile, the accumulated death toll dfor the nation rose to 167 on Saturday, the third day of the campaign, with Si Sa Ket recording the most deaths.

A total of 1,793 people were injured in 1,702 road accidents across the country from Dec 28-30, Pol Pol Maj Gen Ekkarak Limsangkat, commander of the 3rd Special Branch Bureau, said today, reports the Bangkok Post. (See story here.)

On Dec 30 alone, a total of 73 people were killed and 688 injured in 649 road accidents nationwide.

The highest number of road accidents over the past three days - 62 - was reported in Chiang Mai.

Si Sa Ket recorded the highest number of deaths - nine - while Buri Ram had the highest number of injuries - 69. Twenty-one provinces reported zero deaths and injuries, said Gen Ekkarat.

Police set up 2,010 checkpoints across the country during Dec 28-30 and stopped 762,143 vehicles for road-safety checks. A total of 132,995 motorists were cited for traffic law violations, including 38,271 motorcycle riders without crash helmets and 36,662 drivers without driving licences, said the police commander.