The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket's New Year road accident tally climbs to two dead, 17 injured

PHUKET: The death and injury toll in Phuket recorded during the “Seven Days of Danger” road-safety campaign for the New Year has climbed to two dead and 17 injured, Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong heard at his daily briefing this morning (Dec 31).

violence, death, accidents, police,

The Phuket News

Sunday 31 December 2017, 05:31PM

Police and other officials reported 755 people caught for moving violations during Day 3 of the New Year 'Seven Days of Danger' road-safety campaign. Photo: The Phuket News
Police and other officials reported 755 people caught for moving violations during Day 3 of the New Year 'Seven Days of Danger' road-safety campaign. Photo: The Phuket News

At the meeting, held at Phuket Provincial Hall, Prapan Kanprasang, Chief of the Phuket Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket office (DDPM-Phuket), reported that so far Phuket had suffered 18 accidents, 17 injuries and two deaths since the campaign began on Thursday (Dec 28).

The first fatality was during the campaign was that of 24-year-old Phuket Rajabhat University student Akkarapon Chumkeaw, who crashed his bike into a pole in front The Shilla Duty Free building on Phra Phuket Keaw Rd in Kathu late Friday afternoon. (See story here.)

The second fatality was that of 11-year-old Phuket schoolgirl Rattana Boonchoop, who was run down while crossing the road to her school in Pa Khlok yesterday afternoon. (See story here.)

Day 3 of the campaign, Saturday (Dec 30) from midnight to midnight, alone saw eight accidents in which eight people were injured with one death, Mr Prapan said.

Most injuries resulted from people on motorbikes not wearing helmets, he noted, adding that most accidents involved motorbikes.

Police and other officials reported 755 people caught for moving violations during Day 3, he added, as follows:

• 14 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

• 52 fined for not wearing seatbelts

• 189 fined for driving without a licence

• 32 fined speeding

• 23 fined for running a red light

• 21 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

• 18 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

• 23 fined for using mobile phones while driving.

• 36 people were arrested for drunk driving during the period.

• 327 people fined for not wearing helmets

So far police and officials had stopped and inspected 3,354 vehicles during the three days, resulting in 30 prosecutions as well as two licenses and 36 vehicles seized, reported the DDPM-Phuket chief.

Meanwhile, the accumulated death toll dfor the nation rose to 167 on Saturday, the third day of the campaign, with Si Sa Ket recording the most deaths.

A total of 1,793 people were injured in 1,702 road accidents across the country from Dec 28-30, Pol Pol Maj Gen Ekkarak Limsangkat, commander of the 3rd Special Branch Bureau, said today, reports the Bangkok Post. (See story here.)

On Dec 30 alone, a total of 73 people were killed and 688 injured in 649 road accidents nationwide.

The highest number of road accidents over the past three days - 62 - was reported in Chiang Mai.

Si Sa Ket recorded the highest number of deaths - nine - while Buri Ram had the highest number of injuries - 69. Twenty-one provinces reported zero deaths and injuries, said Gen Ekkarat.

Police set up 2,010 checkpoints across the country during Dec 28-30 and stopped 762,143 vehicles for road-safety checks. A total of 132,995 motorists were cited for traffic law violations, including 38,271 motorcycle riders without crash helmets and 36,662 drivers without driving licences, said the police commander.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Health Minister supports call for alcohol blood tests for all road accidents

I have previously had a roadside breathtest before in Phuket, however I have recently been advised that the breath test is not immediately followed up...(Read More)

Phuket schoolgirl, 11, dies after struck by Mercedes

The “guilty until proven innocent” system here always seems strange. RIP to the young lady. How very sad. ...(Read More)

Phuket schoolgirl, 11, dies after struck by Mercedes

A terrible tragedy for the family ,is there no speed limit around school areas on phuket ? ...(Read More)

Phuket schoolgirl, 11, dies after struck by Mercedes

I hope she is jailed for a very long time. When passing a school then you drive very, very slowly as there are always children about. This woman had ...(Read More)

Phuket health office calls for police action in alcohol sale, promotion blitz

The in driving road of Paradise Complex, near the T-junction was actually a relative quiet area before the owner of this infamous convenient shop turn...(Read More)

Environmental concerns raised with Koh Maphrao bridge proposal

Silly thinking that a ferry fee would block day trippers to visit the island. Everywhere in Thailand and Malaysia are ferry connections with islands....(Read More)

Happy hour is over: Phuket New Year crackdown targets illegal alcohol sales, promotion

Thai Officials 'Crackdowns' are no crackdowns. Has to be seen as:.." Corruption Street entrepreneur pays more tea money, and he will no...(Read More)

Happy hour is over: Phuket New Year crackdown targets illegal alcohol sales, promotion

Touts, yes, annoying and a disgrace on Bangla Road. Problem is, the Patong Police suppose to make sure the touts are not there. The Police get paid ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Heading for self-destruction

Thank you PN for a nice terse summary of the troubling state of Phuket and the problems facing it. But unfortunately, I think that the only people tha...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Heading for self-destruction

Very true, the trouble is that it appears the people gouging the money have no interest in the future, it's all about "me,me,me" and &qu...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.