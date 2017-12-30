PHUKET: Phuket recorded its first death of the “Seven Days of Danger” road safety campaign for the New Year’s period on Friday (Dec 29). Three people were also injured in four other accidents.

Saturday 30 December 2017, 12:24PM

Kathu Police say the first death of the “Seven Days of Danger” campaign was that of a University student who crashed his bike into a pole at 4.50pm in front The Shilla Duty Free building on Kathu’s Phra Phuket Keaw Rd.

Mr Akkarapon Chumkeaw, 24, a student at Phuket Rajabhat University drove his motorbike at high speed before he lost control, fell and was killed instantly when he collided with a pole on the side of the road. He was not wearing a helmet.

His body was taken to Bangkok Hospital Phuket where he was pronounced dead at 10.24pm.

Mr Abdul Kader Jeewa, 41, from South Africa sustained injuries when he fell of his motorbike in Patong without helmet. He broke his right ankle. He is being treated at Phuket International Hospital (Siriroj Hospital).

Phuket police say they have issued 732 fines for moving violations during the previous 24-hour period, as follows:



• 30 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

• 53 fined for not wearing seatbelts

• 196 fined for driving without a licence

• 27 fined speeding

• 15 fined for running a red light

• 22 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

• 11 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

• 15 fined for using mobile phones while driving.

• 18 people were arrested for drunk driving during the period.

• 345 people fined for not wearing helmets

Meanwhile across Thailand, a total of forty-one people were killed and 500 injured on the first of the “Seven Days of Danger” on the country's roads, officials said on Friday afternoon (Dec 29).

The 477 accidents recorded on Thursday compared with 524 accidents that resulted in 42 deaths and 565 injuries on the first day of the year-end travel period 12 months ago.

Officials estimate that 2.5 million people and 750,000 vehicles left Bangkok on Thursday (Dec 28) for destinations across the country, Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said.

Chiang Mai recorded the highest number of accidents with 23 and injured people with 25 while Si Sa Ket had a nation-leading six deaths on Thursday.

The most common cause of road accidents (42.8%) was drink-driving, followed by speeding (26%). Motorcycles were involved in 73.6% of the accidents.

The most common time for accidents was between 4pm and 8pm. Officials said 52.5% of those killed and injured were of working age.

The Transport Ministry said this week that it aimed to reduce fatalities this year by at least 5% from the 487 recorded during the “Seven Days of Danger” a year ago.

Thailand has the world's second-worst road fatality rate per 100,000 population, behind only Libya, according to a World Health Organization study.

Additional information from the Bangkok Post, see original story here.