PHUKET: An 11-year-old girl has died after being struck by a car while crossing the road in Pa Khlok, becoming the island’s second death during the Seven Days of Danger New Year road-safety campaign.

Sunday 31 December 2017, 01:33PM

Rescue workers rush young Rattana, 11, to Thalang Hospital after the accident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rattana Boonchoop, a 5th grade student, was struck by a Mercedes-Benz C350e in front of Ban Paklok School at about 2:30pm yesterday (Dec 30).

Rattana was crossing the road from her home to see a teacher at the school, her grief-stricken mother, Wanlapa Boonchoop, told police.

Rescue workers were soon at the scene and rendered what emergency treatment they could to young Rattana, who had suffered severe head trauma among other serious injuries.

The first responders rushed Rattana to Thalang Hospital, but she was later pronounced dead from her injuries.

The Mercedes, sporting limited-edition licence plates, did not stop at the scene after running down the young schoolgirl, though Jurairat Junphum, 41, called 191 at about 3pm to report herself as the driver in the incident.

Ms Jurairat presented herself and the car at Thalang Police Station, where Lt Suriyon Muang noted that the vehicle had sustained damage to the front commensurate with the impact.

Ms Jurairat told officers that she left the scene of the accident for fear of her safety.

“I was driving along when the girl suddenly ran out. I tried to brake, but couldn’t stop in time,” she said.

“I was in shock, and then I saw a lot of people around. I left because I was afraid it wasn’t safe. I wanted (and later did) call 191 and come to the police station. I did not want to run away,” she added.

However, despite Ms Jurairat’s statement and presenting herself to police, she has been initially charged with reckless driving causing death while police continue their investigation.