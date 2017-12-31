The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Phuket schoolgirl, 11, dies after struck by Mercedes

PHUKET: An 11-year-old girl has died after being struck by a car while crossing the road in Pa Khlok, becoming the island’s second death during the Seven Days of Danger New Year road-safety campaign.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 31 December 2017, 01:33PM

Rescue workers rush young Rattana, 11, to Thalang Hospital after the accident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Rescue workers rush young Rattana, 11, to Thalang Hospital after the accident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rattana Boonchoop, a 5th grade student, was struck by a Mercedes-Benz C350e in front of Ban Paklok School at about 2:30pm yesterday (Dec 30).

Rattana was crossing the road from her home to see a teacher at the school, her grief-stricken mother, Wanlapa Boonchoop, told police.

Rescue workers were soon at the scene and rendered what emergency treatment they could to young Rattana, who had suffered severe head trauma among other serious injuries.

The first responders rushed Rattana to Thalang Hospital, but she was later pronounced dead from her injuries.

The Mercedes, sporting limited-edition licence plates, did not stop at the scene after running down the young schoolgirl, though Jurairat Junphum, 41, called 191 at about 3pm to report herself as the driver in the incident.

Ms Jurairat presented herself and the car at Thalang Police Station, where Lt Suriyon Muang noted that the vehicle had sustained damage to the front commensurate with the impact.

Ms Jurairat told officers that she left the scene of the accident for fear of her safety.

“I was driving along when the girl suddenly ran out. I tried to brake, but couldn’t stop in time,” she said.

“I was in shock, and then I saw a lot of people around. I left because I was afraid it wasn’t safe. I wanted (and later did) call 191 and come to the police station. I did not want to run away,” she added.

However, despite Ms Jurairat’s statement and presenting herself to police, she has been initially charged with reckless driving causing death while police continue their investigation.

 

 
Discover Thainess | 31 December 2017 - 14:18:24

The “guilty until proven innocent” system here always seems strange. RIP to the young lady. How very sad.

crispy | 31 December 2017 - 14:18:07

A terrible tragedy for the family ,is there no speed limit around school areas on phuket ?

simon01 | 31 December 2017 - 14:04:08

I hope she is jailed for a very long time. When passing a school then you drive very, very slowly as there are always children about.  This woman had no thought for the lives of the children. So sad that a young bright child was killed for no reason at all other than someone did not care for the lives of children. Just another needless loss of a young life. Rest in Peace.

