Man found hanged among Phuket Town mangroves

PHUKET: Police are hoping to identify the body of a man found hanged from a bridge amid a mangrove forest on the east side of Phuket Town yesterday afternoon (Jan 1).

death, murder, suicide, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 2 January 2018, 11:28AM

The man was found hanged from a bridge among mangroves on the east side of Phuket Town. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
The man was found hanged from a bridge among mangroves on the east side of Phuket Town. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A local villager called the police at about 1:30pm after finding the body – hanged from a rope tied to a small bridge in Soi Iyara-Thanaruk, off Sri Suthat Rd – reported Lt Udom Petcharat of the Phuket City Police.

Lt Udom and Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers arrived to find the body still suspended from the bridge by a cheap rope.

Police believe the man died at least seven days before his body was found.

“We found no wounds on the body,” said Lt Udom, adding that at this stage police believe the man committed suicide.

However, The Phuket News notes that photos of the scene show that the man could have easily reached out to branches literally right beside him to prevent his own death.

C and C Marine

Regardless, the body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination, Lt Udom noted.

The man was dressed in a cream-coloured, long-sleeved shirt and long trousers.

“We don’t know the man’s name as we found no forms of ID on him. The man was about 45-50 years old and 165-175cm tall,” Lt Udom said.

“He might have been a local resident around here, and perhaps stress or health problem led to him taking his own life,” Lt Udom postulated.

Police are questioning local residents in the hope of identifying the man and returning his body to his family, he added.

 

 
