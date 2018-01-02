PHUKET: Phuket recorded zero deaths for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) reported this morning (Jan 2).

A man prepares to engage Phuket traffic without a helmet, against the flow of traffic, north of Phuket Town, just two weeks ago. Photo: The Phuket News

Over the two main days of the New Year holidays, 14 people were injured in 13 accidents in Phuket, the DDPM reported.

New Year’s Eve, which was Day 3 of the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year, saw six accidents with seven people injured. Most accidents involved alcohol and injuries arising from motorbike riders not wearing helmets.

The injured included Russian tourists, Anna Timofeeva and Aleksey Kharkov, who feel from their rented motorbike in the Nakkered Hills on Sunday (Dec 31). (See story here.)

New Year’s Day saw seven accidents – all single-vehicle accidents involving motorbikes – with seven people injured.

Phuket police report having issued 1,366 fines for moving violations over the two days, as follows:

• 52 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

• 127 fined for not wearing seatbelts

• 357 fined for driving without a licence

• 28 fined for speeding

• 44 fined for running a red light

• 43 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

• 32 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

• 40 fined for using mobile phones while driving.

• 44 people were arrested for drunk driving during the period.

• 599 people fined for not wearing helmets

The latest report by the DDPM brings Phuket’s total official tally for deaths and injuries from road accidents during the Seven Days of Danger campaign to two dead, 31 injured in 31 accidents since the campaign began on Thursday (Dec 28).