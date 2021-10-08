BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket teen vaccinations underway, Upcoming Vegetarian Festival events |:| October 8

PHUKET XTRA - October 8 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Upcoming events for muted Phuket Vegetarian Festivals |:| Phuket teen vaccinations underway |:| 1 teen killed in crash, as 2 survive |:| Phuket Covid Update |:| Doctors oppose legalising e-cigarettes Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 8 October 2021, 07:01PM

Phuket community
Phuket talks discuss arrival of Russian tourists next month

Well well Sputnik vaccinated tourists, think LOS can be red zone very fast from every country in Eur...(Read More)

Governor warns Veg Fest vendors against hoarding, price gouging

Great fine and prison time promises, as usual. Hehehe. If the visitors not stupid and able to think,...(Read More)

One teen killed, two survive, after motorbike hits tree

It's not 'Thai children', it's Thai boys that are spoiled and allowed to do what th...(Read More)

One teen killed, two survive, after motorbike hits tree

Taillight and antennae were broken, a tire was slashed and the quarter panel damaged-one kid hurt h...(Read More)

Thammasat Massacre remembered in Phuket

These people have my support but this notion of a unified politic is impossible in a democracy which...(Read More)

One teen killed, two survive, after motorbike hits tree

Three 13 yo kids on a scooter hit me and did about 25,000 baht worth of damage. Police insisted I u...(Read More)

UK eases travel rules for countries including Thailand

Great! They'll also start recognizing Thai vaccinations at the same time. Not Sinovac of course,...(Read More)

UK eases travel rules for countries including Thailand

Perhaps Thailand will now reciprocate and get rid of ridiculous 7 day SHA stay and COE ...(Read More)

One teen killed, two survive, after motorbike hits tree

Many parents don't know how to raise kids. Kids just grow up and do of course many silly things ...(Read More)

Phuket storm weather to continue

How far is progress laying water pipe line from Phang Nah to Phuket? Now it's the good time for ...(Read More)

 

