Phuket to start vaccinating children

PHUKET: Phuket health officers will start vaccinating children aged 12-18 years old with injections of the Pfizer vaccine from tomorrow (Oct 8), Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO), has announced.

COVID-19CoronavirusVaccinehealth

By The Phuket News

Thursday 7 October 2021, 05:03PM

PPHO Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon today announced that the mass vaccination of children will begin tomorrow (Oct 8). Photo: PR Phuket

The first round of vaccinating children will continue through to Monday (Oct 11), Dr Kusak told the press earlier today (Oct 7).

“The first round will see some 12,000 students receive vaccination injections,” he said.

A national order issued by the Ministry of Public Health yesterday confirmed that Phuket had been allocated 12,780 doses of Pfizer dedicated to vaccinating children.

In total, 27,000 children aged 12-18 years attending schools in the Phuket area were registered to be vaccinated, Dr Kusak said.

“Each school will take care of and control children for vaccinations in schools in each area,” Dr Kusak added.

The vaccination of children will be conducted at three venues, one in each district, as follows:

Muang District: at the Indoor Sports Stadium at Saphan Hin on Oct 8-11

Thalang District: at the X-Terminal Building at Phuket International Airport on Oct 8 and Oct 11

Kathu District: at Jungceylon shop[ping mall in Patong on Oct 8-9

“For the second round, they will be vaccinated at the end of October. In order for all children 12-18 years of age to be vaccinated they must have parental consent,” Dr Kusak said.

“In addition, Phuket has given importance to children aged 12-18 who are outside the education system. We have been surveying to vaccinate children in this group as well,” he added.

“Children in the area who are studying online now, they are to be the next group to be vaccinated. For all children aged 12-18 years, Phuket Province will ensure that vaccinations are allocated according to the consent of the parents in full,” he said.

“However, for parents and children’s concerns about side effects of the vaccination injections, in fact there is a very small percentage of possible side effects,” Dr Kusak assured.

“Therefore, it is recommended that before vaccination you need to get enough rest, and after you have been vaccinated, you should refrain from exercising during the first two weeks, especially for boys,” he added

“There could be a side effect of myocarditis [inflammation of the heart muscle]. This side effect is very unlikely, but can happen. Therefore, it is recommended that after vaccination children should stop exercising and get enough rest,” Dr Kusak said.