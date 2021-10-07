BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
One teen killed, two survive, after motorbike hits tree

PHUKET: A 14-year-old boy was killed when the motorbike he was riding with two friends sitting behind him hit a tree beside Thepkrasattri Rd just south of the Heroines Monument last night (Oct 6).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 7 October 2021, 01:08PM

Maj Niwat Timket of the Thalang Police was notified of the accident, near Ruampong Motor Co Ltd on Thepkasattri Rd northbound in Moo 3, Srisoonthorn, at 11:55pm.

Maj Niwat arrived at the scene, just over 500 metres south of the Heroines Monument, to find the damaged Phuket-registered Honda motorbike on the road and a large tamarind tree with a heavy impact mark.

On the road nearby was the body of Apinun Sanklong, 14, registered as living in Phuket Town. His body was taken to Thalang Hospital by rescue workers from the Kusoldarm Foundation Muang Mai branch.

Maj Niwat was informed that before he and other police had arrived at the scene rescue workers from Srisoonthorn Municipality had taken two other teenagers injured in the accident to Thalang Hospital.

At the hospital Maj Niwat identified the two injured teenagers as Montri Muen-In, 14, and Athitaya Rodthong, 12 years old.

From questioning the injured two, Maj Niwat was told that the three were travelling from Phuket Town on the one motorbike, with Apinun driving.

The teens were travelling towards the Heroines Monument at high speed when Apinun lost control of the motorbike and crashed into the tamarind tree beside the road.

Police made no mention of the teenagers attending any Vegetarian Festival event, despite Apinun being dressed in full white in accordance with Vegetarian Festival tradition.

Maj Niwat that further investigation into the accident would continue after the condition of the two surviving teenagers had improved.

Foot | 07 October 2021 - 14:11:14 

Begs the question: How many police did these children pass without being stopped?

 

