BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket talks discuss arrival of Russian tourists next month

Phuket talks discuss arrival of Russian tourists next month

PHUKET: Vladimir V. Sosnov, Consul General of the Russian Federation for Phuket Province, has met with Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong to discuss the prospect of Russian tourists returning to visit the island as soon as early next month.

COVID-19CoronavirusRussiantourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Friday 8 October 2021, 03:30PM

Mr Sosnov (left) at the meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Oct 7). Photo: PR Phuket

Mr Sosnov (left) at the meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Oct 7). Photo: PR Phuket

The meeting discussed the arrival of Russian tourists as soon as early next month. Photo: PR Phuket

The meeting discussed the arrival of Russian tourists as soon as early next month. Photo: PR Phuket

The meeting discussed the arrival of Russian tourists as soon as early next month. Photo: PR Phuket

The meeting discussed the arrival of Russian tourists as soon as early next month. Photo: PR Phuket

The meeting discussed the arrival of Russian tourists as soon as early next month. Photo: PR Phuket

The meeting discussed the arrival of Russian tourists as soon as early next month. Photo: PR Phuket

Vice Governor Pichet Panapong (left) with Mr Sosnov after the meeting yesterday (Oct 7). Photo: PR Phuket

Vice Governor Pichet Panapong (left) with Mr Sosnov after the meeting yesterday (Oct 7). Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Mr Sosnov and his delegation met Vice Governor Pichet and other high-ranking Phuket officials at Provincial Hall yesterday (Oct 7).

Among the issues discussed was the drafting of a “Memorandum of Understanding on Establishment of Relations between Phuket Province and Kamchatka City Russian Federation”.

The meeting was also held to exchange ideas on the project to open the country to receive foreign tourists under the Phuket Sandbox scheme, including Russian airlines that will travel to Phuket in early November 2021, said a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

Mr Sosnov said there are many Russians tourists interested in coming by travelling under the Phuket Sandbox project, said the report.

“However, the Russian government continues to monitor the situation of infected people in Thailand, where the infection situation is high,” Mr Sosnov said.

“Therefore, the Russian government has not yet recommended that Russian tourists come to Thailand,” he added.

Mr Sosnov reported that The Russian federation considers 40 new cases per day per 100,000 people to be a safe level of infections for Russian tourists to visit.

Thai Residential

 

“On this issue, Mr Phichet Panaphong, Vice Governor of Phuket, explained that Phuket has only 30 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which is considered a safe area and has strict disease control measures,” the PR Phuket report said.

“In addition, more than 70% of the population in Phuket area has been fully vaccinated, and it is expected that by the end of October, there will be more than 70% of [the population having received] booster third injection vaccinations as well,” he added, according to the report.

V/Gov Pichet noted that 496 Russian tourists had travelled to Phuket under the Phuket Sandbox project since Sept 1.

“On behalf of Phuket, Thank you Consul General of Russian Federation for Phuket Province on the occasion of visiting and providing useful information about Phuket,” V/Gov Pichet said, added the report.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Russian tourists and we hope that airlines from Russia will fly directly to Phuket soon. We would like to recommend that the Russian government expedite the approval of charter flights to fly into Phuket to further promote tourism between Russia and Phuket,” he said.

Before closing the meeting, and before the exchange of gifts, Mr Sosnov pointed out that the year 2022 will mark the 125th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Russia, the PR Phuket report noted.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Governor warns Veg Fest vendors against hoarding, price gouging
US special forces quietly training Taiwanese: official
Anutin pushes vaccines for Krabi reopening
UK eases travel rules for countries including Thailand
Phuket marks 158 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Flats raided, many detained after riot policeman shot in Din Daeng
Phuket to start vaccinating children
Phuket Vegetarian Festival takes to the streets, without face piercings
MICE operators ask PM for resumption of related businesses
Guests flee fire at quarantine hotel
One teen killed, two survive, after motorbike hits tree
Thammasat Massacre remembered in Phuket
Doctors oppose legalising e-cigarettes
Phuket marks 165 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Thailand remains on UK travel red list

 

Phuket community
One teen killed, two survive, after motorbike hits tree

Three 13 yo kids on a scooter hit me and did about 25,000 baht worth of damage. Police insisted I u...(Read More)

UK eases travel rules for countries including Thailand

Great! They'll also start recognizing Thai vaccinations at the same time. Not Sinovac of course,...(Read More)

UK eases travel rules for countries including Thailand

Perhaps Thailand will now reciprocate and get rid of ridiculous 7 day SHA stay and COE ...(Read More)

One teen killed, two survive, after motorbike hits tree

Many parents don't know how to raise kids. Kids just grow up and do of course many silly things ...(Read More)

Phuket storm weather to continue

How far is progress laying water pipe line from Phang Nah to Phuket? Now it's the good time for ...(Read More)

Phuket storm weather to continue

@ Fascinated, a moment picture of water storage situation is no future outlook. Timothy is right, if...(Read More)

Thammasat Massacre remembered in Phuket

14 Peaceful remembering people watched by City police, by Provincial police, Region 8 police and int...(Read More)

One teen killed, two survive, after motorbike hits tree

Just another example of the ills that befall Thailand because of the impotence of Thai police. Their...(Read More)

One teen killed, two survive, after motorbike hits tree

What is wrong with Thai parents? From a westerner's point of view this is as bad as killing your...(Read More)

Phuket storm weather to continue

Errr, Yes they are Fascinated. They are overflowing and water is being wasted. But will they be in t...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX

 