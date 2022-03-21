|
PHUKET XTRA - March 21 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket edition of Monopoly praised |:| No water play in Phuket for Songkran |:| Phuket pushes to pilot Digital Nomad Visa |:| Pre-travel COVID tests for arrivals lifted from April 1st |:| Bangla noodle vendor seeks just B15mn for being shot, paralyse by drunk off-duty cop Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Monday 21 March 2022, 07:15PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Christy@ you are correct certificate of residence is free if you ask for a receipt that normally sor...(Read More)
nobody is going to pay,how ? he is not in the police anymore,has no money (officially) case close,ho...(Read More)
because it is to early to make it. And because you would complain if they are wrong ;-). Whyyou dont...(Read More)
Madman Putins war has already caused great harm and grief to the people of Ukraine and the world eco...(Read More)
Why can't they provide estimated wind speed and direction as well?...(Read More)
He'll require round the clock care for the rest of his life, stripping another person of an inco...(Read More)
I hear the price of the Residency Certificate- which should be free, is up to 500 baht in some offic...(Read More)
I agree Kurt. However the new infected arrivals have been down recently. Only 16 infected arrivals y...(Read More)
Sad sad ...(Read More)
As unusual as it is, Kurt has finally got something right! The RTP should also cover any medical ex...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.