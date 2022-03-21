BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket pushes for Digital Nomad Visa, Easier to enter Thailand || March 21

PHUKET XTRA - March 21 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket edition of Monopoly praised |:| No water play in Phuket for Songkran |:| Phuket pushes to pilot Digital Nomad Visa |:| Pre-travel COVID tests for arrivals lifted from April 1st |:| Bangla noodle vendor seeks just B15mn for being shot, paralyse by drunk off-duty cop Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 21 March 2022, 07:15PM

Bangla gets another COVID check
Race to end restrictions
Dee Phuket ‘Red Cross Fair’ is on
Toddler drowns in Phuket hotel pool
Asean members discuss economic impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Ukraine rejects Russian ultimatum to surrender Mariupol
Storm warning for Andaman
Phuket marks 319 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Bangla noodle vendor seeks just B15mn for being shot, paralysed by drunk off-duty cop
Phuket edition of Monopoly praised for helping to boost tourism
Troubled deaf man talked down from phone tower
Fisherman safe after boat sinks off Phang Nga
Moscow claims hypersonic missile use, Kyiv asks Beijing to condemn ‘barbarism’
DDC says it will stand by favipiravir
Phuket marks 313 new COVID cases, two more deaths

 

Phuket community
Phuket pushes to pilot Digital Nomad visa

Christy@ you are correct certificate of residence is free if you ask for a receipt that normally sor...(Read More)

Bangla noodle vendor seeks just B15mn for being shot, paralysed by drunk off-duty cop

nobody is going to pay,how ? he is not in the police anymore,has no money (officially) case close,ho...(Read More)

Storm warning for Andaman

because it is to early to make it. And because you would complain if they are wrong ;-). Whyyou dont...(Read More)

Asean members discuss economic impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Madman Putins war has already caused great harm and grief to the people of Ukraine and the world eco...(Read More)

Storm warning for Andaman

Why can't they provide estimated wind speed and direction as well?...(Read More)

Bangla noodle vendor seeks just B15mn for being shot, paralysed by drunk off-duty cop

He'll require round the clock care for the rest of his life, stripping another person of an inco...(Read More)

Phuket pushes to pilot Digital Nomad visa

I hear the price of the Residency Certificate- which should be free, is up to 500 baht in some offic...(Read More)

Phuket marks 319 new COVID cases, two more deaths

I agree Kurt. However the new infected arrivals have been down recently. Only 16 infected arrivals y...(Read More)

Toddler drowns in Phuket hotel pool

Sad sad ...(Read More)

Bangla noodle vendor seeks just B15mn for being shot, paralysed by drunk off-duty cop

As unusual as it is, Kurt has finally got something right! The RTP should also cover any medical ex...(Read More)

 

