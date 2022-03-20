Phuket edition of Monopoly praised for helping to boost tourism

PHUKET: Phuket officials have praised the launch of the Phuket edition of the world-famous board game Monopoly, saying the move will help raise Phuket’s international profile as a tourism destination, and help boost local people’s incomes by boosting tourism to the island.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 20 March 2022, 02:10PM

The launch of the official Phuket edition of Monopoly has been praised for helping to boost local people’s incomes by promoting Phuket as a tourist destination. Photo: PR Phuket

The announcement came at the official launch of ‘Monopoly: Phuket Edition’ at the Central Phuket shopping mall yesterday (Mar 19).

The Phuket-focussed edition was created through a collaboration between the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Winning Moves UK, who are the makers of this game under official license from leading game and toy manufacturer Hasbro, creator of the Transformers franchise.

The game features landmark tourist attractions on the island, including Promthep Cape, which occupies the game’s most prestigious square, Mayfair, to other leading tourist favourites such as Kata Beach, Naka Market, Phuket Old Town and Coral Island, located off Phuket’s southeast coast.

The Phuket News is featured on the Community Chest square in the ’Mayfair’ area on the board.

“It is the pride of the province that reflects the beauty of the important tourist attractions to the eyes of people around the world and helps drive the country’s economy and support tourism to be active again,” said a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

Jennifer Lau, Custom Games Executive at Winning Moves UK, said at the launch yesterday, “Winning Moves UK would like to thank all Monopoly supporters and enthusiasts, and for presenting the venues for this official latest version of the board game.

“We sincerely hope that this latest version of the Monopoly board game will be a reflection for everyone to know that we carefully selected all venues presented in the board game.”

Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, Assistant Managing Director of Marketing at Central Pattana Public Co Ltd said, “It is with great pride that Central Phuket has been selected as one of the most important features in a world-class board game together with other famous tourist attractions, and it is also the first and only shopping center in Asia that has been selected in this game.

“The game will jointly push and promote the country’s tourism to attract both Thai and foreign tourists, and expat groups who miss the beauty of the Andaman Sea, the charm of local food and service, culture and traditions as well as our role in providing a shopping destination that helps generate money circulating for the country’s economy,” he said.

“For almost 20 years, the Central shopping mall has been by Phuket’s side, to help push Phuket to be known to both Thai and foreign tourists as a must-visit destination and a world-class World-Class Shopping Paradise, responding to all lifestyles from luxury shopping to being a shopping center live the life of the people,” he added.

“Central Pattana continues to strive to create good things. We came to the province under the vision of imagining better futures for all, raising the quality of life of people in every area where we are located. We are ready to present local perspectives through various events which have always reflected the local essence and identity of the community, especially events related to helping support the country’s tourism to attract tourists from around the world, together to push the Thai economy back to a strong recovery and generate cash flow both at the provincial and national level,” Mr Nattakit said.

The board is available from the week of the March 28 at local independent stores such as What the Box, Phuket Card, D6 Wargame, chain and independent stores across Thailand, certain locations around Phuket including: BCIS International School, The British International School Phuket, Utopia, The Nai Harn, COMO Point Yamu, Blue Tree Phuket, Carnival Magic, and will also be widely available through e-commerce channels in the UK (including booghe.co.uk and Amazon.co.uk) and Australia.