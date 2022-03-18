Phuket pushes to pilot Digital Nomad visa

PHUKET: Rawat Areerob, President of Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) has submitted a formal request to the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and to the Minister of Foreign Affairs to create a ‘Digital Nomad’ visa for international visitors travelling to Phuket.

By The Phuket News

Friday 18 March 2022, 04:25PM

The request was announced by the Phuket Info Center, operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, earlier today.

The PPAO itself and Mr Rewat both have yet to announce that the request has been made.

In the notices posted by the Phuket Info Center, Mr Rewat asked for Phuket to pilot a new vias called “Phuket X Community for Digital NOMADs Visa”.

Under the proposed visa, applicants must live in Phuket for six months to one year. They will be issued a work permit automatically, be able to open a savings account and own up to three vehicles, and purchase health insurance while traveling in Thailand.

“Digital NOMADs are foreign tourists working at the world’s leading companies in the fields of Digital, IT and Internet. They are a group of people who live, travel and work at the same time, using the Internet as the main tool for earning money,” Mr Rewat explained in the notices.

“They may have their own online business, freelance, or work on projects. of companies that can work online. For example, programmers, web designers, graphic designers, online marketers, etc,” he added.

“Most Digital NOMADs will spend a long time in a foreign country with high income and spending power,” he pointed out.

“If the Phuket X Community for Digital NOMADs Visa push is successful, we will develop a new source of income for Phuket and help to stimulate tourism and the creative economy.

“It will create new business opportunities for Phuket such as co-working spaces, cafes, restaurants and various activities that NOMADs love,” Mr Rewat added.

“This would make a difference for Thailand in the Asean region, and create a form of income for Phuket that does not depend on seasonal tourists or be affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 anymore. These people will spend in the province throughout the year,” Mr Rewat said.