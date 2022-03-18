BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket pushes to pilot Digital Nomad visa

Phuket pushes to pilot Digital Nomad visa

PHUKET: Rawat Areerob, President of Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) has submitted a formal request to the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and to the Minister of Foreign Affairs to create a ‘Digital Nomad’ visa for international visitors  travelling to Phuket.

economicstourismtechnology
By The Phuket News

Friday 18 March 2022, 04:25PM

PPAO President Rewat Areerob has made a direct appeal for Phuket to pilot a special ’Digital Nomad visa’. Photo: PPAO / file

PPAO President Rewat Areerob has made a direct appeal for Phuket to pilot a special ’Digital Nomad visa’. Photo: PPAO / file

PPAO President Rewat Areerob has made a direct appeal for Phuket to pilot a special ’Digital Nomad visa’. Photo: Phuket Info Center

PPAO President Rewat Areerob has made a direct appeal for Phuket to pilot a special ’Digital Nomad visa’. Photo: Phuket Info Center

PPAO President Rewat Areerob has made a direct appeal for Phuket to pilot a special ’Digital Nomad visa’. Photo: Phuket Info Center

PPAO President Rewat Areerob has made a direct appeal for Phuket to pilot a special ’Digital Nomad visa’. Photo: Phuket Info Center

PPAO President Rewat Areerob has made a direct appeal for Phuket to pilot a special ’Digital Nomad visa’. Photo: Phuket Info Center

PPAO President Rewat Areerob has made a direct appeal for Phuket to pilot a special ’Digital Nomad visa’. Photo: Phuket Info Center

« »

The request was announced by the Phuket Info Center, operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, earlier today.

The PPAO itself and Mr Rewat both have yet to announce that the request has been made.

In the notices posted by the Phuket Info Center, Mr Rewat asked for Phuket to pilot a new vias called “Phuket X Community for Digital NOMADs Visa”.

Under the proposed visa, applicants must live in Phuket for six months to one year. They will be issued a work permit automatically, be able to open a savings account and own up to three vehicles, and purchase health insurance while traveling in Thailand.

“Digital NOMADs are foreign tourists working at the world’s leading companies in the fields of Digital, IT and Internet. They are a group of people who live, travel and work at the same time, using the Internet as the main tool for earning money,” Mr Rewat explained in the notices.

HeadStart International School Phuket

“They may have their own online business, freelance, or work on projects. of companies that can work online. For example, programmers, web designers, graphic designers, online marketers, etc,” he added.

“Most Digital NOMADs will spend a long time in a foreign country with high income and spending power,” he pointed out.

“If the Phuket X Community for Digital NOMADs Visa push is successful, we will develop a new source of income for Phuket and help to stimulate tourism and the creative economy.

“It will create new business opportunities for Phuket such as co-working spaces, cafes, restaurants and various activities that NOMADs love,” Mr Rewat added.

“This would make a difference for Thailand in the Asean region, and create a form of income for Phuket that does not depend on seasonal tourists or be affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 anymore. These people will spend in the province throughout the year,” Mr Rewat said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Songkran celebrations allowed, but no water fights
Pre-travel COVID tests for arrivals lifted from April 1
Phuket readies for World Expo inspection visit
Phuket man arrested for indecent photos of young teen girls posted online
Cruise ship terminal mooted for Koh Samui
Dept eyes Singapore-Phuket cruise plan
Phuket marks 357 new COVID cases, three more deaths
‘Stop this war’: Arnold Schwarzenegger to Putin
Nation ‘ready’ for Deltacron, says Anutin
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Scrapping the pre-travel COVID test, Power bill to rise || March 17
Power outages to affect Kamala, Kathu, Sakhu, Srisoonthorn
Club Med Phuket finally reopens
Aussie Phuket Town shoplifter arrested in Krabi
Thai blood slave saved from death
Phuket elderly to get booster jabs

 

Phuket community
Nation ‘ready’ for Deltacron, says Anutin

@Fascinated. Good for you to get a 3rd jab, assuming none were with Sinovac. Could you clarify? BTW...(Read More)

Pre-travel COVID tests for arrivals lifted from April 1

Great idea as the number of new COVID cases has hit an all time high! ...(Read More)

Aussie Phuket Town shoplifter arrested in Krabi

Probably not the only shop he stole from. Good they got him. As always Kurt feels very uncomfortable...(Read More)

Phuket elderly to get booster jabs

@ everybody here below: just go to Patong Hospital before noon and tell them you would like to have ...(Read More)

Aussie Phuket Town shoplifter arrested in Krabi

@Kurt. Yeah until you need them, ok? People are so quick to critisise sight unseen. Particularly the...(Read More)

Phuket man arrested for indecent photos of young teen girls posted online

How do you know? [How does The Phuket News know? We have screenshots of the photos posted. Not fo...(Read More)

Phuket man arrested for indecent photos of young teen girls posted online

Nothing you wouldn't see on a beach....(Read More)

Club Med Phuket finally reopens

Salery = 355 Bath for one days work. ...(Read More)

Phuket readies for World Expo inspection visit

One wonders how much will be spent on 'feasibility studies ' to chase this pipedream. More p...(Read More)

Nation ‘ready’ for Deltacron, says Anutin

More negative waves @JohnC. I guess the 3 jabs I have had so far are nothing to do with addressing t...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Art-Tec Design
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
PaintFX
QSI International School Phuket
EPL predictions
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 