Bangla noodle vendor seeks just B15mn for being shot, paralysed by drunk off-duty cop

PHUKET: The lawyer representing Aroon Thongplab, the young noodle vendor shot in the stomach by a drunk off-duty police officer on Bangla Rd in Patong early on Feb 23 last year, has revealed that the family is seeking just B15 million in damages so they can get on with their lives.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 20 March 2022, 06:41PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Aroon, 25 years old at the time, was shot in the stomach by Pornthep Channaong, a corporal with the Phuket Provincial Police who had just been transferred to Region 8 Police at the time.

Pornthep was quickly stripped of his rank and discharged from the Royal Thai Police. He is now on trial for attempted murder, carrying a firearm in a public area without necessary reason, and firing a weapon in a public area.

Mr Aroon has been left paralysed from the waist down after surgeons removed the bullet, which had lodged near his spine. His wife, Kulthida Chananan, spends most of her time caring for him, and their two young children.

The trial was first deferred in August last year, and again in September. Finally, Phuket Provincial Court heard witness testimonies last week, with Mr Aroon testifying on Thursday and Friday (Mar 17-18), explained Kerdphol Kaewkerd, a Bangkok-based lawyer assisting Mr Aroon with the case for free.

Mr Kerdphol travelled to Phuket, driving himself from Bangkok, to assist Mr Aroon with the court proceedings.

“In total the court is scheduled to receive testimonies from eight witnesses,” Mr Kerdphol said yesterday (Mar 19).

“As there was not enough time during the two days this week, the court will resume hearing testimonies on April 7,” he said.

Mr Kerdphol said that he was confident of a guilty verdict in the trial, mostly because of the CCTV footage showing Pornthep shooting Mr Aroon.

The CCTV footage also showed Pornthep taunting and teasing Mr Aroon after he had shot Mr Aroon in the stomach. Mr Aroon is plainly seen begging for mercy while Pornthep taunts him. Porntheo also fires another shot, but misses Mr Aroon due to his drunken state.

Mr Kerdphol explained that he is in Phuket to prepare Mr Aroon and his wife for presenting themselves in court.

Mr Aoon’s condition has improved, but he remains paralysed from the waist down, Mr Lerdphol said.

“He is unable to move from his waist to his toes. He is permanently disabled,” Mr Kerdphol said.

Mr Aroon is seeking just B15mn in damages, Mr Kerdphol confirmed.

“This was calculated from the income he [Mr Aroon] made when he was in good health [selling noodles], and extrapolated from him working from the time when he was shot, aged 25, to 60 years old,” he said.