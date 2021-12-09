|
PHUKET XTRA - December 9 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket to host real jet-ski races |:| 70 total COVID cases in Phuket |:| 3 more Omicron cases in Thailand|:| Phuket gets new state drug rehab |:| Another long weekend ahead with Constitution Day Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Thursday 9 December 2021, 07:25PM
