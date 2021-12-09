BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket gets new state drug rehab

Phuket gets new state drug rehab

PHUKET:  A new state-run drug habilitation centre has opened on the island in the hope of steering more people away from using, and dealing, drugs.

drugscrimehealth
By The Phuket News

Thursday 9 December 2021, 10:56AM

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

« »

Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong presided over the opening ceremony of the project, called the Kwan Land Center, at Wat Cherng Talay, yesterday (Dec 8).

Phinathip Na Thalang, a behavior control officer working with the Director of the Phuket Provincial Probation Office, explained that the centre is one of a collection set up throughout the country in line with the government’s policy to focus on the prevention and treatment of drug problems.

“It has been set on the national agenda that organisations from all sectors must play a role and participate in driving the problem down while not affecting the lives of the people as a whole,” she said.

The Ministry of Justice has accelerated its programme by allowing people to take part by informing offenders in their community about the project and have them enter the treatment process appropriately, Ms Phinathip said.

Having people voluntarily enter drug rehabilitation also breaks the trade cycle and the finances of drug dealer networks, she said.

Art-Tec Design

“The Department of Probation has coordinated with the Department of Provincial Administration, Ministry of Public Health and other related parties, so that the probation office in each province assigned to coordinate with various departments to create a project to solve problems with drug users and drug addicts in the form of the Kwan Land Center,” Ms Phinathip explained

The first 50 people to undergo the rehabilitation programme at the centre are those currently under probation. They have been assigned to undergo treatment at the centre for 12 days, from Dec 6-17.

“It is very gratifying that all parties have come together to realise the problem of drug addiction  by all sectors joining together to drive the prevention and solution of drug problems in Phuket to be effective with the goal of providing addicts a way to receive standardised rehabilitation therapy,” Vice Governor Piyapong said.

“At the same time, this will reduce the number of drug traffickers and drug addicts in the Phuket area as well, which will create a better society in the future,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

More incentives for foreign film shoots
Constitution Day public holiday brings another long weekend
Phuket marks 64 new COVID cases, one new death
UK joins diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Black panther soup & illegal hunting gets construction tycoon 3 years in prison || December 8
India’s GoAir joins airlines relaunching direct Phuket flights
Prosecutors blunder in rush to announce Premchai sentencing
Baan Koh Maphrao wins ‘Hidden Dragon’ community chef contest
Supreme Court sentences Premchai to prison
Man injured as motorbike in motion catches fire
Australia joins US diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
Phuket marks 76 new COVID cases
Call for a careful tourist reopening
Thepkrasattri elects a new mayor
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: No Omicron cases found in Phuket so far, Newborn girl rescued from garbage bin || December 7

 

Phuket community
Phuket police claim more than 3,000 venue raids conducted, 27 arrests

They are well practiced at visiting local businesses to collect their tea money. They know exactly w...(Read More)

Prosecutors blunder in rush to announce Premchai sentencing

He must not be very respected amongst the other Hi-Sos if he is actually going to serve prison time....(Read More)

Fake news warning denies Phuket Governor is illegal migrant smuggler

Fake news or not, we will never know the real truth. Politicians are always in it for themselves so ...(Read More)

Phuket police claim more than 3,000 venue raids conducted, 27 arrests

Smoke and mirrors. Look at us bosses in Bangkok, we are doing a great job down here making it appear...(Read More)

Prosecutors blunder in rush to announce Premchai sentencing

"Blunder" might be a bit strong...maybe more like "misstated". In any case, glad...(Read More)

Sustainable comeback plot for Phi Phi islands

Just wait...I have yet to see Thailand properly manage anything, especially the natural environment....(Read More)

Phuket Music Scene: Homecoming at Hard Rock

They need to learn and play Scarlet Begonias. They are the perfect mix for that song....(Read More)

Phuket marks 76 new COVID cases

To satisfy Dekaaskopp ( Cheesehead): Pooling = pull. My 2 Pfizer vaccinations were fine. No side ef...(Read More)

Sustainable comeback plot for Phi Phi islands

'Welcome to Trash-land" Christy, you forgot to mention all that trailer trash living as ex...(Read More)

Phuket marks 76 new COVID cases

" Irritating,always that nonse pooling wrong end of the rope what serves no purpose,just make p...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand
Exotic Fishing Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
QSI International School Phuket
EPL predictions
PaintFX
CBRE Phuket

 