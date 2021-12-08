BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 64 new COVID cases, one new death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 64 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Dec 8) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 18,447.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 9 December 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Dec 8, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:16pm.

The report marked one new infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals and five new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 139.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials have so far marked just two COVID deaths in Phuket in December.

Meanwhile, the 64new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 526, as follows:

  • Dec 2 - 86 new cases
  • Dec 3 - 78 new cases
  • Dec 4 - 70 new cases
  • Dec 5 - 86 new cases
  • Dec 6 - 66 new cases
  • Dec 7 - 76 new cases
  • Dec 8 - 64 new cases

The report marked 13 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, 36 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 268 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 33 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

Exotic Fishing Thailand

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for Dec 8, 871 people were under medical care or supervision, 57 fewer than the 928 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 17,576 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 127 more than the 17,449 reported yesterday.

The report recorded two people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), leaving the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased by one, from 109 to 108.

According to the report for Dec 8, there was now just one ‘Red’ patient (-2 from yesterday), 90 ‘Yellow’ patients (+7) and 115 ‘Green’ patients (-14).

A further 286 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-27), and 107 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-2), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Dec 8 also marked that of 2,633 hospital beds in total available (-22), 599 were occupied (-38).

