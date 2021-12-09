BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Constitution Day public holiday brings another long weekend

PHUKET: The Constitution Day public holiday will be observed tomorrow (Dec 10), bringing with it a long weekend for all government offices and many workers across the country.

politicsculture
By The Phuket News

Thursday 9 December 2021, 09:24AM

The first page of the Constitution of Thailand promulgated in 1932.

Following the public holiday on Monday (Dec 6), observed to honour the birthday of King Bhumibol The Great, the public holiday tomorrow brings a long weekend for the second consecutive week.

Constitution Day is held annually on Dec 10 to commemorate Thailand’s transition from an absolute monarchy to a constitutional monarchy in 1932.

The transition from absolute monarchy to constitutional democracy began when King Prajadhipok (Rama VII) agreed to a codified constitution to resolve the bloodless coup of 1932.

The king signed a temporary charter on June 27, 1932 at 17:00, which began by announcing that “the highest power in the land belongs to all people.”

However, since 1932, Thailand has had 21 Constitutions brought into effect – an average of one roughly every four years.

Many of the redrafted versions of the nation charter – from which the authority to implement all other laws is based, have been adopted following military coups, including the current administration, which introduced its version on April 6, 2017. (See current Constitution here.)

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

Most government offices on the island will be closed tomorrow, including the Phuket Immigration Office, Employment Office, Land Transport Office and the island’s three District Offices.

All main bank branches will be closed, except branches in shopping centres, which will remain open as normal.

There will be no ban on alcohol.

Police stations across the island will remain open for the public and some local consulates will also be open to serve their respective citizens on this national holiday.

 

